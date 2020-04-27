Gas prices fall further while oil prices remain volatile

AAA reports that gasoline prices in Georgia have continued to fall, amid volatility in the oil market.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Georgia stood at $1.63 this morning: four cents less than a week ago, 26 cents less than last month, and $1.09 cents less than this time last year.

“Pump prices have consistently declined for nine weeks as Americans follow stay at home orders and crude prices remain low due to COVID-19,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Motorists can expect to see prices continue to decline in the week ahead.”

Reasons for the drop in prices

AAA described the reasons for the drop as follows:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $1.77. New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that demand increased slightly from 5.1 million barrels a day to 5.3 million barrels a day. An increase in demand may contribute to the slowing of pump price decreases in areas that see an uptick in gas sales, but prices will still be well below where they were a year ago. When compared to a year ago, the national average today is $1.11 lower. For domestic crude oil prices (West Texas Intermediate), last week brought negative prices for the first time in history. Domestic crude prices have since moved back into positive territory, but they remain volatile. Prices spiked by $2.72 to $16.50 in reaction to increased geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, as well as reports that some participants in the production reduction agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major crude producers, including Russia, have started to cut production before the May 1 start date of the reduction agreement. The agreement is expected to cut global oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for May and June 2020 and continue with cuts into 2022.

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $170, seven cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.