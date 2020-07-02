Mableton Improvement Coalition Education Committee and State Farm deliver laptops to Lindley students

The Mableton Improvement Coalition submitted the following article highlighting a project by MIC’s Education Committee to provide laptops for students:

Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC)’s Education Committee coordinated the presentation and delivery of laptops to students at Lindley Middle School to help bridge the “Digital Divide” in our schools. State Farm Insurance, led by agents, Veronica Adadevoh and Natalie Reid, donated the laptops to new principal, Elayna Wilson, and eight students on June 20, 2020.

Principal Wilson stated “this is a game changer and an amazing opportunity for our students to allow them to be able to reach their academic potential through the use of their lap computer. Thank you so much for all you do for our school community. We are so fortunate to have such a generous, committed, community partners.”

State Farm agent, Veronica Adadevoh, who has been a staple in the Mableton community for many years, added “we work and live in the community and wanted to make a difference for the kids because of connectivity. We knew that there were kids in the neighborhood who might not have computers to work at home since school was not being held in person.”

“The laptops will play a critical role in helping prepare the students for success in essential career choices, ranging from public safety to business ownership,” said Nate Smith, MIC’s Vice-President and Education Committee Chair.

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-profit community group working to promote activities, enhance communication, and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit. For more information about MIC programs and membership, visit www.mableton.org