Purchase by Germany of 6 Lockheed Martin C-130Js proposed

According to a press release from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Germany has requested authorization to purchase three C-130J-30 aircraft and three KC-130J aircraft for an estimated cost of $1.40 billion.

The C-130J series is built in Lockheed Martin’s Marietta facility in Cobb County.

The press release describes the technical details of the proposed sales as follows:

The Government of Germany has requested to buy three (3) C-130J-30 aircraft with four (4) each Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines (installed); three (3) KC-130J aircraft with four (4) each Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines (installed); four (4) Rolls Royce AE 2100D turboprop engines (spares); and eight (8) Link-16 MIDS Terminals (one (1) per aircraft, plus two (2) spares). Also included are eight (8) AN/ALE 47 Electronic Countermeasure Dispensers (1 per aircraft, plus 2 spares); eight (8) AN/AAR-47A(V)2 Missile Warning Systems (1 per aircraft, plus spares); eight (8) AN/ALR-56M Radar Warning Receivers (1 per aircraft, plus 2 spares); eight (8) MX-20 Electro-Optical/Infrared Imaging Systems (1 per aircraft, plus 2 spares); AN/APX-114/119 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Mode 5; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); secure communications; precision navigation and cryptographic equipment; night vision devices; support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated value is $1.40 billion.

If the purchase goes through, the German Air Force will use the aircraft as part of a French-German allied squadron in Evreux, France.

The C-130Js will be used “to conduct airlift, air refueling, and air drop missions.” The French-German squadron would be able to exchange aircraft, crews, and maintainers without restriction, pursuant to separate authorizations from the United States.

The C-130Js will provide air refueling to French and German fighters, light transport aircraft, and helicopters.

The sale is not final, as it requires further authorizations from the U.S. government, but the U.S. State Department recommended approval, and the DSCA sent notification to the U.S. Congress about the proposed sale.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

In response to a request by the Courier for a previous article, the spokesperson for the Marietta operations of the company wrote:

The C-130 remains the largest program at the Marietta site. We are currently building the C-130J Super Hercules and I’ve attached our updated Fast Facts for insights on that program. We’ve produced every production model C-130 at the Marietta site, which means Hercs have been rolling out of Marietta for almost 66 years. It’s staple here in Cobb County! You can learn more about the C-130J in our brochure located here. We also provide support (i.e., sustainment) for the C-5 Galaxy, which wrapped up a major modification providing 52 C-5s with new engines and avionics, in 2018. We celebrated the C-5’s 50th anniversary in 2018 and expect to see that aircraft in service – thanks to its upgrades and unique hauling capabilities – until 2045. See press release for more information. We also support the P-3 Orion through Marietta-based teams. Additionally, we manufacture F-35 center wings here in Marietta.