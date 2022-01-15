Brittany Wyatt hired as JE Dunn regional director of marketing

Cobb-based JE Dunn Construction, headquartered in the Cumberland area, announced that Brittany Wyatt has been hired as its regional marketing director for their eastern region.

The company press release announcing the hire stated the following:

Wyatt brings more than 15 years of professional experience to the position along with a strong reputation and track record for her work across industries in marketing and communications. In her new role, Wyatt will oversee brand management while also supporting new client sales, engagement, and retention through a multi-channel approach to include communications, digital and traditional media, tradeshows and events, and affiliation and association relationships. Wyatt will serve the East Region from its headquarters in Atlanta.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Brittany’s caliber and expertise join us,” said Dan Kaufman, president of JE Dunn’s East Region. “This role is key to the realization of the ambitious long-term goals we’ve set for our region, and we feel even more confident in our ability to achieve them with her at the helm of this integral leadership position. Brittany’s extensive marketing experience, coupled with her fresh energy and her alignment with our company values, we know will prove to be a gamechanger. We are proud to welcome her to the JE Dunn team.”

The press release gave the following information about Wyatt’s education, background and interests:

The Atlanta native is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing. She also holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix as well as professional certificates from Northwestern University and the University of Georgia. Wyatt is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; North Carolina A&T Atlanta Alumni Chapter; and the American Marketing Association. She is also very involved with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, United Way and serves as a national board member for the Lupus Foundation of America on behalf of the Georgia chapter. In her spare time, Wyatt enjoys traveling internationally, crafting and cheering on all of her hometown Atlanta sports teams.