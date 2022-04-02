Cobb Library compiles book list for Arab American Heritage Month

April is Arab American Heritage Month.

The month of April received the designation from the U.S. State Department last year, and yesterday Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued the following statement:

This month, we recognize National Arab American Heritage Month and honor the contributions of this diverse community to America. Immigrants with origins from the Arab world have been arrivingCobb Public Library to the United States since before our country’s independence and have contributed to our nation’s advancements in science, business, technology, foreign policy, and national security. The litany is long and includes Private Nathan Badeen, a Syrian immigrant who fought and gave his life during the American Revolution. Advertisement At the State Department, we recognize tremendous diplomats such as Ambassador Philip Habib, former Under Secretary for Political Affairs, who played a prominent role in the Vietnam peace talks resulting in the 1973 Paris Peace Accords and later successfully pursued a ceasefire in Lebanon. We also recognize Ambassador Selwa “Lucky” Roosevelt, who served the President and Secretary of State as the Chief of Protocol of the United States from 1982-1989, nearly 7 years and longer than anyone else prior. The Department is fortunate to have had these and so many other talented Arab American colleagues, who strive every day to protect and promote the interests and values of the American people, while representing the United States to the world.

In recognition of Arab American Heritage Month, the Cobb Public Library compiled the follow book list:

Arab Heritage Month Booklist with links

Children’s Picture Books

Amira’s Picture Day by Reem Faruqi

Crescent Moons and Pointed Minarets by Hena Khan

Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns by Hena Khan

Hannah and the Ramadan Gift by Qasim Rashid

In My Mosque by M.O. Yuksel

Lailah’s Lunchbox by Reem Faruqi

Like the Moon Loves the Sky by Hena Khan

The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad

Sitti’s Secrets by Naomi Shihab Nye

Under My Hijab by Hena Khan

Zara’s New Eid Dress by Nafisah Abdul-Rahim

Children’s Nonfiction

Muslim Girls Rise: Inspirational Champions of Our Time by Saira Mir

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed

Arab Heritage Month Booklist with links

Children’s Picture Books

Amira’s Picture Day by Reem Faruqi

Crescent Moons and Pointed Minarets by Hena Khan

Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns by Hena Khan

Hannah and the Ramadan Gift by Qasim Rashid

In My Mosque by M.O. Yuksel

Lailah’s Lunchbox by Reem Faruqi

Like the Moon Loves the Sky by Hena Khan

The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad

Sitti’s Secrets by Naomi Shihab Nye

Under My Hijab by Hena Khan

Zara’s New Eid Dress by Nafisah Abdul-Rahim

Children’s Nonfiction

Muslim Girls Rise: Inspirational Champions of Our Time by Saira Mir

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed

Amina’s Voice by Hena Khan

It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel by Firoozeh Duman

The Magical Reality of Nadia by Basim Yusuf

Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices edited by S.K. Ali

Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga

The Turtle of Oman by Naomi Shihab Nye

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khoram

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi

Internment by Samira Ahmed

Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian

The Love & Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan

My Heart and Other Black Holes by Jasmine Warga

Saints and Misfits by S.K. Ali

A Very Large Expanse of Sea by Tahereh Mafi

We Hunt the Flame by Faizal Hafsah

Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction

I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib

Adult Fiction

Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa

The Beauty of Your Face by Sahar Mustafah

The Other Americans by Laila Lalami

The Thirty Names of Night by Zeyn Joukhadar

A Woman is No Man by Etaf Rum

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat

Adult Nonfiction

Americanized: Rebel Without a Green Card by Sara Saedi

Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad

Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami

Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance by Fady Joudah

Life Without a Recipe by Diana Abu-Jaber

The Wrong End of the Table: A Mostly Comic Memoir of a Muslim Arab American Woman Just Trying to Fit In by Ayser Salman

Amina’s Voice by Hena Khan

It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel by Firoozeh Duman

The Magical Reality of Nadia by Basim Yusuf

Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices edited by S.K. Ali

Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga

The Turtle of Oman by Naomi Shihab Nye

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khoram

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi

Internment by Samira Ahmed

Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian

The Love & Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan

My Heart and Other Black Holes by Jasmine Warga

Saints and Misfits by S.K. Ali

A Very Large Expanse of Sea by Tahereh Mafi

We Hunt the Flame by Faizal Hafsah

Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction

I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib

Adult Fiction

Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa

The Beauty of Your Face by Sahar Mustafah

The Other Americans by Laila Lalami

The Thirty Names of Night by Zeyn Joukhadar

A Woman is No Man by Etaf Rum

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat

Adult Nonfiction

Americanized: Rebel Without a Green Card by Sara Saedi

Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad

Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami

Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance by Fady Joudah

Life Without a Recipe by Diana Abu-Jaber

The Wrong End of the Table: A Mostly Comic Memoir of a Muslim Arab American Woman Just Trying to Fit In by Ayser Salman