Cobb Library compiles book list for Arab American Heritage Month

April is Arab American Heritage Month.
The month of April received the designation from the U.S. State Department last year, and yesterday Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued the following statement:
This month, we recognize National Arab American Heritage Month and honor the contributions of this diverse community to America. Immigrants with origins from the Arab world have been arrivingCobb Public Library to the United States since before our country’s independence and have contributed to our nation’s advancements in science, business, technology, foreign policy, and national security.
The litany is long and includes Private Nathan Badeen, a Syrian immigrant who fought and gave his life during the American Revolution.
At the State Department, we recognize tremendous diplomats such as Ambassador Philip Habib, former Under Secretary for Political Affairs, who played a prominent role in the Vietnam peace talks resulting in the 1973 Paris Peace Accords and later successfully pursued a ceasefire in Lebanon.
We also recognize Ambassador Selwa “Lucky” Roosevelt, who served the President and Secretary of State as the Chief of Protocol of the United States from 1982-1989, nearly 7 years and longer than anyone else prior. The Department is fortunate to have had these and so many other talented Arab American colleagues, who strive every day to protect and promote the interests and values of the American people, while representing the United States to the world.
In recognition of Arab American Heritage Month, the Cobb Public Library compiled the follow book list:
Arab Heritage Month Booklist with links
Children’s Picture Books
Amira’s Picture Day by Reem Faruqi
Crescent Moons and Pointed Minarets by Hena Khan
Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns by Hena Khan
Hannah and the Ramadan Gift by Qasim Rashid
In My Mosque by M.O. Yuksel
Lailah’s Lunchbox by Reem Faruqi
Like the Moon Loves the Sky by Hena Khan
The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad
Sitti’s Secrets by Naomi Shihab Nye
Under My Hijab by Hena Khan
Zara’s New Eid Dress by Nafisah Abdul-Rahim
Children’s Nonfiction
Muslim Girls Rise: Inspirational Champions of Our Time by Saira Mir
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed
Amina’s Voice by Hena Khan
It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel by Firoozeh Duman
The Magical Reality of Nadia by Basim Yusuf
Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices edited by S.K. Ali
Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga
The Turtle of Oman by Naomi Shihab Nye
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khoram
An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi
Internment by Samira Ahmed
Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian
The Love & Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan
My Heart and Other Black Holes by Jasmine Warga
Saints and Misfits by S.K. Ali
A Very Large Expanse of Sea by Tahereh Mafi
We Hunt the Flame by Faizal Hafsah
Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction
I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib
Adult Fiction
Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa
The Beauty of Your Face by Sahar Mustafah
The Other Americans by Laila Lalami
The Thirty Names of Night by Zeyn Joukhadar
A Woman is No Man by Etaf Rum
You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat
Adult Nonfiction
Americanized: Rebel Without a Green Card by Sara Saedi
Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad
Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami
Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance by Fady Joudah
Life Without a Recipe by Diana Abu-Jaber
The Wrong End of the Table: A Mostly Comic Memoir of a Muslim Arab American Woman Just Trying to Fit In by Ayser Salman
