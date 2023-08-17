Home Depot CEO Ted Decker to speak to the Cobb Chamber

Ted Decker, the President and CEO of The Home Depot will speak at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event on Sep 11, 2023.

The Home Depot has its global headquarters in Cobb County in the Cumberland area.

The press release for the event states, “In an armchair chat format with Kevin Greiner of Gas South, Decker will share insights into his leadership journey and The Home Depot’s global success, how he champions culture, and delivers merchandising and product innovation.”

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer with more than 2,300 stores and approximately 475,000 employess.

Registration is open through September 6.

Tickets are $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/msb2bd87.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins promptly at noon and concludes by 1 p.m.

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to two hours.

For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening is required at check-in.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing. The September Marquee Monday is sponsored by ­­­­­Gas South, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents & Events.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

