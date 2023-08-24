Next Mableton City Council meeting to be Wednesday, August 30, 6:30 p.m.

The City of Mableton distributed the following notice:

There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”)

Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal,

transitional and incorporative matters, which include approval of prior

minutes, a City purchasing policy and preliminary classification/compensation

plan, administrative/transition needs, service priorities, scheduling and

executive session-related matters. The meeting will take place on August 30,

2023 at 6:30 PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA

30168.



The meeting will be open to the public.

Agenda for the meeting

(We at the Courier converted the agenda from the original PDF to text, so the formatting might be off in places)

Advertisement

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

August 30, 2023 @ 6:30 PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of July 14,15 & 17, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting Minutes (@ Georgia Municipal Association) Approval of July 26, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting Minutes PUBLIC COMMENTS NEW BUSINESS:

FIRST READ: City of Mableton Purchasing Policy DISCUSSION:

Essential Administrative Needs(includes authorization for smartphones, cell and data service, along with computing devices and related cybersecurity and productivity software) Preparation of City of Mableton Preliminary Classification and Compensation Plan(Georgia Department of Community Affairs data for reporting Cobb Cities is provided for comparison and reference) Planning Retreat Scheduling (retreat to include issues such as vision, mission, transition/staffing/service priorities and preliminary funding) CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS

CITY CLERK COMMENTS

CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

LitigationO.C.G.A.50-14-3(b)(1)(A)

RealEstate O.C.G.A.50-14-3 (b)(1)

PersonnelO.C.G.A.50-14-3 (b)(2)

ExemptionsO.C.G.A.50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)

ADJOURNMENT

Download the Complete Agenda Packet

To read the full packet including the minutes from previous meetings please follow this link to download the PDF