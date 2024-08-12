Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, August 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, August 12, 2024, with a high near 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are possible in eastern Georgia this afternoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has also issued a Code Orange (the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Monday August 12.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-07-01 97 79 88 7.9 0 2024-07-02 90 76 83 2.8 0 2024-07-03 92 77 84.5 4.2 0 2024-07-04 97 76 86.5 6.1 0.01 2024-07-05 94 76 85 4.5 1.43 2024-07-06 93 76 84.5 3.9 0.02 2024-07-07 90 74 82 1.4 1.75 2024-07-08 91 74 82.5 1.8 T 2024-07-09 92 75 83.5 2.7 0.29 2024-07-10 88 73 80.5 -0.3 0 2024-07-11 91 70 80.5 -0.4 0 2024-07-12 94 75 84.5 3.5 0 2024-07-13 97 76 86.5 5.5 0 2024-07-14 97 77 87 6 0 2024-07-15 96 75 85.5 4.4 T 2024-07-16 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2024-07-17 92 75 83.5 2.4 0.06 2024-07-18 92 74 83 1.8 0.09 2024-07-19 87 73 80 -1.2 0.39 2024-07-20 83 70 76.5 -4.7 1.39 2024-07-21 89 72 80.5 -0.7 0.04 2024-07-22 87 72 79.5 -1.7 0 2024-07-23 90 75 82.5 1.3 1.1 2024-07-24 88 71 79.5 -1.8 1.52 2024-07-25 87 74 80.5 -0.8 0.75 2024-07-26 91 73 82 0.8 0.39 2024-07-27 85 73 79 -2.2 T 2024-07-28 80 73 76.5 -4.7 3.47 2024-07-29 87 71 79 -2.2 0.65 2024-07-30 92 71 81.5 0.3 0.65 2024-07-31 93 73 83 1.8 0.02

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 12, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 98 in 1999 73 in 1940 Min Temperature M 72 80 in 1881 59 in 1890 Avg Temperature M 80.6 88.5 in 1999 69.5 in 1922 Precipitation M 0.14 4.94 in 1940 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1999 5 in 1922 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 93.3 89.9 96.9 in 2007 80.2 in 1884 Avg Min Temperature 74.5 72.0 76.3 in 2007 64.8 in 1976 Avg Temperature 83.9 80.9 86.6 in 2007 73.3 in 1912 Total Precipitation 0.04 1.61 6.38 in 1887 T in 2002 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2024 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 211 191 263 in 2007 101 in 1912 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.1 73.9 77.2 in 2012 67.8 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 57.2 54.5 57.5 in 2012 48.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.6 64.2 67.4 in 2012 58.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 42.78 32.09 50.11 in 1912 17.26 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1664 1370 1664 in 2024 857 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-11

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-11

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-08-11

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-10

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-10

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”