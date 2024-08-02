Lane closures on I-285 in Smyrna area this weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on I-285 in Cobb County in and near Smyrna this weekend.

The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule of the closures as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) maintenance crews will install weekend lane closures on Interstate 285 in Cobb County for roadway maintenance repairs. The purpose of the closures are to ensure safety for workers and motorists during roadway concrete slap repairs and replacement. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the closures scheduled:

9 p.m. on Friday, August 2 until 5 a.m. on Sunday

Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 between SR 280/S Cobb Drive and Bolton Road

9 p.m. on Friday, August 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday

Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 between SR 280/S Cobb Drive and Paces Ferry Road

On-site signage will alert drivers of these closures and detour in advance.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.