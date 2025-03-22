Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County to cohost Cobb legislative delegation forum

The Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County and Cobb County Senior Services will cohost a Cobb Legislative Delegation forum on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The forum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, GA 30064.

You can register for the event by following this link.

The news release for the event describes it as follows:

This event is a rare opportunity for the Cobb senior community to hear important information and engage directly with their state legislators. Every Georgia house representative and senator serving a Cobb County district has been invited to participate. All persons who attend will leave the forum knowing more about which critical issues affecting seniors were addressed in the most recent legislative session at the Gold Dome.

And the registration page includes this additional comment: