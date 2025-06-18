FreshRealm chicken products shipped to Kroger and Walmart recalled after three reported listeria-related deaths

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) into a listeria outbreak that caused three deaths has prompted a voluntary recall of chicken Alfredo products that were shipped to Kroger and Walmart locations nationwide.

The products are sourced from FreshRealm, which has locations in San Clemente, California; Montezuma, Georgia; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The products listed are as follows:

32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.



12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.



12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

The products have a USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” on the side of the packaging.

According to the statement by the FSIS:

FSIS and public health partners are investigating an outbreak of Lm that currently includes 17 ill people in 13 states. As of June 17, 2025, there have been three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak. The outbreak strain of Lm was isolated from ill people on dates ranging from August 2024 – May 2025. The same outbreak strain was isolated from a routine chicken fettuccine alfredo sample collected by FSIS in a FreshRealm establishment in March 2025. The lot of chicken fettuccine alfredo represented by this sample was held during sampling, destroyed, and never entered commerce. The subsequent investigations at the establishment that produced this product, and into the product ingredients, have not identified the source of contamination. FSIS also used purchase records from two ill people to trace purchased chicken fettuccine alfredo products to FreshRealm establishments. An additional two ill people verbally described chicken fettuccine alfredo products they purchased. FSIS identified products produced by FreshRealm that matched the descriptions during follow-up at the retail stores where they shopped. This investigation is ongoing. FSIS is sharing what is currently known regarding products associated with the outbreak as the agency continues to work with public health partners to identify whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettucine alfredo may be the source of this strain of Lm.

To read the complete alert from the FSIS, and to view the product labels follow this link.