Cobb Courier Quiz: How much do you know about Smyrna?

The City of Smyrna is one of the largest and most economically vibrant cities in Cobb County. But how much do you know about it?

We’ve posted a quiz to test your knowledge of Smyrna, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

Who is the mayor of Smyrna?

1.

Who is the mayor of Smyrna?

2.

How many wards are there in Smyrna?

3.

Smyrna has a riverfront on the Chattahoochee that is the site of a large mixed-use development. What is the name of the overall project?

4.

What is the approximate population of Smyrna by 2024 estimates?

5.

In the period around 1910, Smyrna was well know for a particular agricultural product. What was that product?

6.

Smyrna recently purchased the property of a historic church in its downtown. Which church was it?

7.

Who serves as Ward 6 councilman and also as Mayor Pro Tem?

8.

Which ward in Smyrna extends the furthest to the south?

9.

Who is Smyrna's Chief of Police?

10.

Who is Smyrna's Fire Chief?


 

