Cobb Courier Saturday Quiz: How much do you know about Kennesaw?

How much do you know about the City of Kennesaw?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1. Who is the mayor of Kennesaw? Derek Norton Derek Easterling Michael Owens Steve Tumlin 2. Who is the police chief of Kennesaw? Bill Westenberger David Beam Keith Zgonc Mark Cheatham 3. What is the name of the botanical garden in Kennesaw? Atlanta Botanical Gardens Adams Park Smith-Gilbert Gardens The Gardens at Kennesaw Mountain 4. What famous locomotive is stored in the Southern Museum of Locomotive and Civil War History? The Puffing Billy The General The Texas The Flying Scotsman 5. What is the name of the community center in Adams Park in Kennesaw? Ben Robertson Community Center Mable House Arts Center Windy Hill Community Center Ron Anderson Recreation Center 6. Who is the city manager of Kennesaw? Bill Bruton Bill Tanks Dr. Jackie McMorris Jeff Drobney 7. By 2024 estimates, what is the population of Kennesaw? 3,720 37,740 80,740 103,740 8. Kennesaw partners with another government to provide 911 service. What is that government? Acworth Marietta Cobb County Smyrna 9. What is the largest city park in Kennesaw? Depot Park Swift-Cantrell Park Aviation Park Adams Park 10. What regional library in the Cobb system serves Kennesaw and Acworth? North Cobb Regional Library West Cobb Regional Library Mountain View Regional Library South Cobb Regional Library Loading... Loading...



