By Larry Felton Johnson

The “buy local” movement encourages residents to put their money into locally owned businesses.



One good way to do that is to patronize locally owned restaurants. In that spirit, today’s Sunday Quiz is going to be “How much do you know about cafés and restaurants in Cobb County”? Below the quiz, you’ll find a further explanation on the importance of choosing local restaurants.

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes to our main website and expand them to 10-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging productively with the community.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

1. Through a number of ownership changes over the years, this traditional restaurant on Love Street in Austell continues to offer southern favorites. The Majestic South Cobb Diner Bay Breeze The Green Room 2. This coffee shop on Spring Road has been a Smyrna favorite for years. Rev Coffee Roasters Cool Beans The Cenacle Chattahoochee Coffee Roasters 3. This restaurant in north Cobb was the Cobb Chamber’s 2025 Small Business of the Year. Marietta Proper Carmen’s Kitchen and Cocktails Australian Bakery 1885 Grill 4. This coffee shop on the edge of Marietta Square has been a longtime favorite hangout. Rev Coffee Roasters Cool Beans Chattahoochee Coffee The Cenacle 5. What statue above a restaurant has become the kitschy symbol of Marietta? The Hungry Hippo The Big Chicken The Big Pig Lamprey House 6. This coffee shop and restaurant is in downtown Austell, located at the “bend” in Veterans Memorial Highway here the road begins a southward route into Douglas County The Cenacle Chattahoochee Coffee Roasters South Cobb Diner The Green Room 7. This restaurant on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, specializing in pizza cooked in an Italian wood-fired oven, has frequent live music The Cenacle The Green Room Cafe Social House Ah-Beetz Pizza 8. This recently opened restaurant in Kennesaw features authentic New Haven pizza Ah-Beetz Pizza The Cenacle The Green Room Marietta Pizza 9. This restaurant whose original location is in Mableton recently opened a location in the Cobb Senior Services Wellness Center South Cobb Diner The Green Room Cafe Social House The Cenacle 10. This specialty shop in downtown Acworth features cotton candy The Candy Store Cotton Candy Shop Gimme That Sugar Kennesaw Sweets Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

Why is it important to patronize local restaurants?

Choosing to dine at locally owned restaurants and cafés is more than a meal decision — it’s a direct investment in the place we call home.

These small businesses often offer fresh ingredients sourced from nearby farms and suppliers, keeping money circulating within the community and strengthening local food systems.

When we support independent eateries, we help sustain jobs for our neighbors while encouraging the unique flavors, creativity, and character that chain restaurants can’t replicate.

Locally owned spots also serve as gathering places where relationships form across tables and counters. They know their customers by name, remember our favorites, and reflect the culture and diversity of the community around them.

Supporting these establishments preserves that sense of identity and helps downtowns and neighborhoods remain vibrant, walkable, and distinct.

There’s a broader impact, too. Small restaurants are often the first to step up for local events, school fundraisers, and community causes. When they thrive, the entire community benefits.

By choosing a family-run café for your morning coffee or trying a new neighborhood restaurant on a Friday night, you’re helping ensure that local entrepreneurs continue to innovate — and that our communities remain flavorful in every sense of the word.

To help you find local restaurants in Cobb County, follow this link to our Food and Restaurants archive, or to Brian Benefield’s column, Cobb Cuisine, Culture, and Community.