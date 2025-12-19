Report from the BE BOLD Institute Tank Youth Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition

BE BOLD Institute submitted the following news release with photos about its Tank Youth Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition:

I am delighted to highlight the tremendous success of the BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition, created and led by Carol Yung, MBA, Founder & CEO of BE BOLD Institute. This inspiring event took place on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 and brought together young entrepreneurs, families, and elected officials, and community supporters for an evening of innovation, confidence, and leadership development.

With nearly 30 attendees, the atmosphere was filled with excitement as students showcased the business ideas they developed over the course of BE BOLD’s 7-week youth entrepreneurship program. I extend my warmest congratulations to all of the students who courageously pitched their concepts—and a special applause to the winning partnership team, 10-year-olds – Avery and Callisto, for their outstanding presentation and teamwork on their company, “Crocheted Critters”.

Honoring the Judges Who Poured Into Our Youth

The success of this event was made even more impactful thanks to the distinguished leaders who served as judges and provided our youth with mentorship, encouragement, and real-world insight:

State Representative Terry Cummings, attorney

attorney Shermaine Williams, South Cobb County Council PTA President & small business owner

South Cobb County Council PTA President & small business owner Angelia Pressley, Visiting Professor at Clark Atlanta University School of Business & Managing Partner of AP Advertising & PR Worldwide LLC

Visiting Professor at Clark Atlanta University School of Business & Managing Partner of AP Advertising & PR Worldwide LLC Janine Ramsay , small business owner, Sunshine Property Preservation Service

, small business owner, Sunshine Property Preservation Service Jon-Dominique, KSU student majoring in Media & Entertainment and past BEBOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition winner

Their presence and expertise helped elevate the experience for every young participant.

Community Engagement at Its Best

Thank you to the parents, families, and residents who attended, supported our youth, and even participated by scoring the Audience Favorite award. Special acknowledgement goes to Austell Community Taskforce President, Sam Culbreath, who assisted with tallying the audience’s scorecards to ensure a smooth and fair process.

A heartfelt thank-you is also extended to volunteer/intern Lauren Barrett, whose support throughout the evening contributed greatly to the event’s success.

Celebrating BE BOLD Institute’s Impact

The work being done by Carol Yung, MBA, and the BE BOLD Institute continues to make a meaningful difference in developing confident, capable future leaders. Programs like BE BOLD Tank Kids Edition Youth Entrepreneurship program provide our youth with hands-on opportunities to build business and leadership skills, strengthen public speaking, critical thinking, presentation skills, and explore entrepreneurship—all while gaining the courage to pursue their dreams.

I encourage community members to stay engaged and consider participating in future BE BOLD Institute programming—whether by volunteering, serving as a judge, offering sponsorship, or encouraging a young entrepreneur to join the next cohort.

Our youth are rising. Our community is strong. And together, we are building the leaders of tomorrow. Interested in getting involved?

Visit BEBOLD2DAY.com to sign up for our newsletter or send me an email at Support@BEBOLD2DAY.com

Photos from the event

Sharks/Judges and youth pitch participants

Sharks/Judges

Sharks/Judges and youth pitch competition participants

Sharks/Judges and Carol Yung, Founder & CEO, BE BOLD Institute

Youth partnership team answering the judges/sharks questions after their pitch

Youth pitching her Princess Payton Projects inspirational jewelry and creations business

State Representative, Terry Cummings and Lead Shark/Judge announcing the winners

Winners- 10-year-olds, Avery and Callisto. Company name: Crocheted Critters

The youth partnership team (Callisto & Avery) who won the pitch competition pictured with State Representative Terry Cummings holding one of the pink turtle creatures that they crocheted by hand. Their product, a plush pink turtle that they hand knitted was very cute and soft. Of course I loved it as it was made with my favorite color, pink!

The next animal they’re coming out with is an orange and black fox.

Carol Yung, MBA and youth (Raheemea) after pitching receiving her BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship 7 week program Graduation certificate

Grandparent (Lisa) who received a BE BOLD Tank appreciation certificate for bringing her students every class, on time, and willing to help wherever they needed her assistance.

Lauren (volunteer/intern), myself, and youth (Princess Payton) after pitching receiving her BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship 7 week program Graduation certificate

Carol Yung, MBA and youth (Avery) after pitching receiving her BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship 7 week program Graduation certificate

Carol Yung, MBA and youth (Raheeama) after pitching receiving her BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship 7 week program Graduation certificate

Lauren (volunteer/intern), myself, and grandparent (Lisa) after the youth pitched, receiving her BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship program Appreciation certificate

The youth who pitched

The pitch competition winners receiving their prize

Carol Yung, MBA and Lauren

Youth (Philip) receiving award

Carol Yung, MBA and youth (Callisto) after pitching receiving her BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship 7 week program Graduation certificate

Carol Yung, MBA, Founder & CEO, BE BOLD Institute, standing with 10-year-old BE BOLD Tank Youth Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition winners Avery and Callisto.