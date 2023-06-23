Dense patchy fog expected in Cobb County Friday morning, June 23

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of dense patchy fog in Cobb County and other parts of the north Georgia region in effect until 10 a.m. Friday morning.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA…

Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to one-half to

one-quarter of a mile across parts of north Georgia. The fog

should lift by around 10 AM.

If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and

leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the statement:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Clayton, Henry

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

