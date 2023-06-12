Weather update: scattered thunderstorms expected in Cobb and other counties in the region this afternoon: June 12, 2023

Weather update: Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in a region of Georgia that include Cobb County, according to an updated hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening

across central Georgia and portions of north Georgia. A few storms

may become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind

gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Numerous thunderstorms are expected each day Tuesday through

Thursday. Currently, the primary risk associated with these

storms will be heavy rainfall which could produce localized

flooding concerns. These storms will also be capable of producing

frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area Friday

through Sunday, with the highest chances in the afternoon and

evening each day.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

