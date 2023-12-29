Marietta woman killed yesterday in single-vehicle crash on Lost Mountain Road

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that took place on Lost Mountain Rd near its intersection with Macland Woods Drive.

The accident occurred yesterday, Thursday, December 28, at around 6:46 p.m.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

The preliminary investigation indicates that a beige 2002 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by Margaret Hamby (58, Marietta), was traveling eastbound on Lost Mountain Rd. Advertisement The Nissan veered off its lane and onto the southern grass shoulder for reasons yet to be determined. After briefly returning to the roadway, the Nissan again traveled onto the grass shoulder and collided with a concrete drainage pipe, causing the vehicle to trip and come to an uncontrolled rest on its driver’s side.

Hamby was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her next of kin have been notified.

The collision is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.