Cobb Young Professionals announces new program: Cobb Cultivate

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 19, 2024

The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Young Professionals announced the inaugural class of a new program, Cobb Cultivate.

The press release announcing Cobb Cultivate’s 2024-2025 class described the program as follows, “Through a series of skills development workshops and one-on-one pairings with seasoned mentors, this six-month leadership program helps young professionals grow as leaders, excel in their careers, and make impactful connections in the community. “

The 2024-2025 Cobb Cultivate class 

Will Albers
Gas South

Andrew Allison
Kennesaw State University

Avery Arnold
Brasfield & Gorrie

Leah Barton
LoRusso Law Firm

Georgia Beggs
Win-Tech, Inc.

Jacob Bower
City of Smyrna Fire Department

Evan Burnett
Chattahoochee Technical College

Tiara Chambliss
JE Dunn Construction

Kelly Daniels
Wellstar Health System

London Demetriou
BIS Benefits

DeChino Duke
Polsinelli/100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta

Carson Earnest
Delta Airlines

Danny Fischer
City of Marietta Fire Department

Katie Guice
Cobb Chamber of Commerce

Milad Jabbari
Hemophilia of Georgia

Crystal Jordan
Cobb County School District

Avery Maddox
Cobb Electric Membership Corporation

Katherine Markey
Atlanta Braves

Tori O’Bryant
Northside Hospital Cherokee

Zack Orr
Kimley-Horn & Associates

Jared Rakestraw
Marietta Police Department

Timothy Ray
Cobb Travel & Tourism

Josh Smith
All Contractor Marketing

Lily Smith
City of Mableton

Abby Smith
Visit Marietta

Alena Urruzmendi
Proda Technology

Mentors include:

Allan Bishop
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Edith Boy
Edward Jones

Tripp Boyer
Boyer Ramey Wealth Management

Angelo Brown
Shepherding Leaders

Littie Brown
SpeedPro Marietta

Melissa Cantrell
CDH Partners

Stewart Carlin
Accounting Consultants of Cobb

Kris Delaney
Cobb EMC

Joy Doss
The Doss Firm

Allison Giddens
Win-Tech

Brittney Gray
Visit Marietta

Arnold Huffman
Yalo!

Kevin Hyland
Sweetwater Financial

Fitz Johnson
Public Service Commission

Don Keller
Don Keller Coaching, LLC

Brian Marcos
Smyrna Fire Department

Jesus Martinez
Peach Tree Commercial Capital

Mazi Mazloom
Mazloom Law Firm

Holly Quinlan
Cobb Travel & Tourism

Dena Rodrigues
Daniel Corporation

Amanda Seals
Cobb Chamber

Jeremy Strife
Atlanta Braves

Tracy Styf
Town Center CID

Roz Tucker
Atlanta Regional Commission

Andrew Walker
Colliers International

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

  • Attract, recruit and retain jobs.
  • Help companies start, grow and prosper.
  • Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.
  • Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.
  • Develop workforce and support education.
  • Cultivate current and future leaders.

