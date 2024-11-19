Cobb Young Professionals announces new program: Cobb Cultivate

The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Young Professionals announced the inaugural class of a new program, Cobb Cultivate.

The press release announcing Cobb Cultivate’s 2024-2025 class described the program as follows, “Through a series of skills development workshops and one-on-one pairings with seasoned mentors, this six-month leadership program helps young professionals grow as leaders, excel in their careers, and make impactful connections in the community. “

The 2024-2025 Cobb Cultivate class

Will Albers

Gas South

Andrew Allison

Kennesaw State University

Avery Arnold

Brasfield & Gorrie

Leah Barton

LoRusso Law Firm

Georgia Beggs

Win-Tech, Inc.

Jacob Bower

City of Smyrna Fire Department

Evan Burnett

Chattahoochee Technical College

Tiara Chambliss

JE Dunn Construction

Kelly Daniels

Wellstar Health System

London Demetriou

BIS Benefits

DeChino Duke

Polsinelli/100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta

Carson Earnest

Delta Airlines

Danny Fischer

City of Marietta Fire Department

Katie Guice

Cobb Chamber of Commerce

Milad Jabbari

Hemophilia of Georgia

Crystal Jordan

Cobb County School District

Avery Maddox

Cobb Electric Membership Corporation

Katherine Markey

Atlanta Braves

Tori O’Bryant

Northside Hospital Cherokee

Zack Orr

Kimley-Horn & Associates

Jared Rakestraw

Marietta Police Department

Timothy Ray

Cobb Travel & Tourism

Josh Smith

All Contractor Marketing

Lily Smith

City of Mableton

Abby Smith

Visit Marietta

Alena Urruzmendi

Proda Technology

Mentors include:

Allan Bishop

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Edith Boy

Edward Jones

Tripp Boyer

Boyer Ramey Wealth Management

Angelo Brown

Shepherding Leaders

Littie Brown

SpeedPro Marietta

Melissa Cantrell

CDH Partners

Stewart Carlin

Accounting Consultants of Cobb

Kris Delaney

Cobb EMC

Joy Doss

The Doss Firm

Allison Giddens

Win-Tech

Brittney Gray

Visit Marietta

Arnold Huffman

Yalo!

Kevin Hyland

Sweetwater Financial

Fitz Johnson

Public Service Commission

Don Keller

Don Keller Coaching, LLC

Brian Marcos

Smyrna Fire Department

Jesus Martinez

Peach Tree Commercial Capital

Mazi Mazloom

Mazloom Law Firm

Holly Quinlan

Cobb Travel & Tourism

Dena Rodrigues

Daniel Corporation

Amanda Seals

Cobb Chamber

Jeremy Strife

Atlanta Braves

Tracy Styf

Town Center CID

Roz Tucker

Atlanta Regional Commission

Andrew Walker

Colliers International

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

