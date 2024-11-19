Cobb Young Professionals announces new program: Cobb Cultivate

The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Young Professionals announced the inaugural class of a new program, Cobb Cultivate.
The press release announcing Cobb Cultivate’s 2024-2025 class described the program as follows, “Through a series of skills development workshops and one-on-one pairings with seasoned mentors, this six-month leadership program helps young professionals grow as leaders, excel in their careers, and make impactful connections in the community. “
The 2024-2025 Cobb Cultivate class
Will Albers
Gas South
Andrew Allison
Kennesaw State University
Avery Arnold
Brasfield & Gorrie
Leah Barton
LoRusso Law Firm
Georgia Beggs
Win-Tech, Inc.
Jacob Bower
City of Smyrna Fire Department
Evan Burnett
Chattahoochee Technical College
Tiara Chambliss
JE Dunn Construction
Kelly Daniels
Wellstar Health System
London Demetriou
BIS Benefits
DeChino Duke
Polsinelli/100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta
Carson Earnest
Delta Airlines
Danny Fischer
City of Marietta Fire Department
Katie Guice
Cobb Chamber of Commerce
Milad Jabbari
Hemophilia of Georgia
Crystal Jordan
Cobb County School District
Avery Maddox
Cobb Electric Membership Corporation
Katherine Markey
Atlanta Braves
Tori O’Bryant
Northside Hospital Cherokee
Zack Orr
Kimley-Horn & Associates
Jared Rakestraw
Marietta Police Department
Timothy Ray
Cobb Travel & Tourism
Josh Smith
All Contractor Marketing
Lily Smith
City of Mableton
Abby Smith
Visit Marietta
Alena Urruzmendi
Proda Technology
Mentors include:
Allan Bishop
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Edith Boy
Edward Jones
Tripp Boyer
Boyer Ramey Wealth Management
Angelo Brown
Shepherding Leaders
Littie Brown
SpeedPro Marietta
Melissa Cantrell
CDH Partners
Stewart Carlin
Accounting Consultants of Cobb
Kris Delaney
Cobb EMC
Joy Doss
The Doss Firm
Allison Giddens
Win-Tech
Brittney Gray
Visit Marietta
Arnold Huffman
Yalo!
Kevin Hyland
Sweetwater Financial
Fitz Johnson
Public Service Commission
Don Keller
Don Keller Coaching, LLC
Brian Marcos
Smyrna Fire Department
Jesus Martinez
Peach Tree Commercial Capital
Mazi Mazloom
Mazloom Law Firm
Holly Quinlan
Cobb Travel & Tourism
Dena Rodrigues
Daniel Corporation
Amanda Seals
Cobb Chamber
Jeremy Strife
Atlanta Braves
Tracy Styf
Town Center CID
Roz Tucker
Atlanta Regional Commission
Andrew Walker
Colliers International
About the Cobb Chamber
The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.
Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.
The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.
On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:
As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.
Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.
Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.
What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:
- Attract, recruit and retain jobs.
- Help companies start, grow and prosper.
- Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.
- Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.
- Develop workforce and support education.
- Cultivate current and future leaders.
