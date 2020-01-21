With temperatures in the 20s this week, MUST Ministries is opening its warming shelters when the temperature reaches 35 degrees F or lower.
There are two shelters, one for women and children, and another for men.
The locations are as follows:
Elizabeth Inn: 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Marietta for women and children.
The Extension: 1507 Church Street Extension NE, Marietta for men.
The MUST Ministries description of the service, posted on Cobb County’s website, reads as follows:
Our warming shelter does not turn anyone away – after 5 or at any other time. If a woman or child arrives at 5 p.m., or midnight, or at any other time – we make sure they are welcomed in out of the elements and shown hospitality by providing warm hearts, warm coffee/drinks, and food as well as shelter. We partner with the Extension to provide shelter to men overnight during cold weather. This is for security.
Our winter warming shelter opens at 8 p.m. when the temperature is 35 degrees or below – to all women and children. And, we turn no-one away (regardless of when they arrive) and work to accommodate everyone so that no one is ever out in the cold.
For anyone arriving ahead of the 8 p.m. opening – we invite them to have dinner at our Loaves and Fishes kitchen and wait inside to stay warm until the kitchen closes. The kitchen is converted into the overnight warming shelter after dinner is served.
Be the first to comment on "MUST Ministries winter warming shelters open"