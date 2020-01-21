MUST Ministries winter warming shelters open

With temperatures in the 20s this week, MUST Ministries is opening its warming shelters when the temperature reaches 35 degrees F or lower.

There are two shelters, one for women and children, and another for men.

The locations are as follows:

Elizabeth Inn: 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Marietta for women and children.

The Extension: 1507 Church Street Extension NE, Marietta for men.

The MUST Ministries description of the service, posted on Cobb County’s website, reads as follows: