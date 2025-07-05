Quiz: How much do you know about the City of Marietta?

How much do you know about the City of Marietta?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a specific place or topic related to Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to gauge our readers’ existing knowledge of the county, but also to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Take the Quiz

1. Who is the Mayor of Marietta? Derek Norton Steve "Thunder" Tumlin Michael Owens Al Thurman 2. Who is Marietta’s Fire Chief? Tim Milligan Brian Marcos Brandon Merritt Michael Cunningham 3. What is the estimated population of the City of Marietta by the Census Bureau estimates from July of 2024? 6,872 10,487 62,769 162,769 4. Who is the Marietta police chief? David Beam Craig Owens Bill Westenberger Keith Zgonc 5. What is the park in the center of Marietta Square that hosts a variety of festivals and special events? JoAnn Woodward Park Laurel Park A.L. Burrus Nature Park Glover Park 6. What statue above a restaurant has become the kitschy symbol of Marietta? The Big Pig The Big Chicken The Hungry Hog The Enormous Eel 7. The Marietta History Center is in a building originally built as a cotton warehouse. What was the warehouse called? Marietta House William Root House Kennesaw House Huddle House 8. In 1855, the building currently housing the Marietta History Center was converted into a hotel. What was the name of that hotel? Fletcher House Hotel Kennesaw House Hammond Hotel Glover Hotel 9. How many wards are there in the City of Marietta? 4 5 6 7 10. This historic Black church on Lemon Street was organized in 1866, and building construction began in 1885 Turner Chapel A.M.E. New Friendship Baptist Church Zion Baptist Church Old Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Loading... Loading...



Explore the answers

Here are links where you can explore the answers to the quiz, and learn more about each topic:

