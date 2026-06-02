How much do you know about Cobb’s Cumberland area? Take the quiz and find out!

The Cumberland area is arguably the most economically dynamic area of Cobb County, home to Truist Park, Cumberland Mall, and the Cobb Convention Center – Atlanta (formerly the Galleria Centre).

The area includes Cobb Parkway southeast of Windy Hill Road, Cumberland Blvd, Cumberland Parkway, and is adjacent to Vinings.

But how much do you know about area?

We run quizzes in the Courier nearly every day, and you can keep up with them by subscribing to our free daily email newsletter by following this link and scrolling down to the big green “subscribe” button.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1. What major sports and entertainment destination opened in Cumberland in 2017 alongside Truist Park? Atlantic Station Avalon The Battery Atlanta Underground Atlanta 2. In what year did Cumberland Mall open, becoming the largest shopping mall in Georgia at the time? 1968 1973 1982 1994 3. The Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), formed in 1988, is notable for being what? Georgia's first convention authority Georgia's first regional mall association Georgia's first Community Improvement District (CID) The first special tax district in Cobb County 4. Which major highways intersect in the Cumberland area, helping make it a regional business and entertainment hub? I-20 and I-85 I-75 and GA-400 I-75 and I-285 I-20 and I-285 5. What was the original name of the convention center now known as the Cobb Convention Center–Atlanta? Atlanta Expo Center Cumberland Convention Hall Georgia Trade Center Cobb Galleria Centre Loading... Loading...



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