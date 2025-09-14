Cobb County International Airport Celebrates 65 Years of Aviation and Economic Impact

According to a Cobb County news release, the Cobb County International Airport – McCollum Field (KRYY) marked its 65th anniversary on September 4, 2025, celebrating decades of growth, innovation, and community impact since its opening in 1960.

Named for former Cobb County Sole Commissioner Herbert C. McCollum, the airport has evolved from a single-runway airfield into one of Georgia’s busiest general aviation hubs and a vital component of the national transportation system. Early champions like McCollum and the airport’s first manager, Joseph Sandmann, helped launch the project with support from a $10,000 grant and a vision that took flight with a groundbreaking in the late 1950s.

“From its beginning as a brand-new airfield in 1960 to today’s role as an international gateway for business and general aviation, this airport has transformed dramatically,” said Airport Manager Steven Spencer. “In 65 years, we’ve grown in every way—facilities, services, aircraft size, and global reach—all while maintaining the personal character that makes McCollum Field so special.”

A Legacy in Flight

The airport officially opened on September 4, 1960, with a crowd of 3,500 people in attendance, including actress Susan Haywood, U.S. Senator Herman Talmadge, and Miss Cobb County Jeanette Ardell, who made her first solo flight that day. The original facility included a 4,000-foot runway, limited taxiways, and a small administration building. Just three years later, a Lockheed JetStar became the first jet to land at the airport, signaling its future potential.

Local pilot Larry Thompson, who served as the airport’s first lineman and flight instructor, has been a part of McCollum Field’s story from day one. “Except for the time I was in the military, I don’t believe I missed a single day coming to this airport for something or the other,” Thompson said. His legacy, along with stories from other aviation pioneers, is preserved in the Kennesaw State University Archives SOAR Collection.

Decades of Growth

Today, Cobb County International Airport is recognized as the second-busiest general aviation airport in Georgia, supporting over 110,000 flight operations annually and more than 300 based aircraft. With a 6,295-foot runway—the longest in Metro Atlanta for general aviation—the airport is equipped for international arrivals, charter flights, flight training, and corporate operations.

Former Airport Manager Karl Von Hagel, who led operations from 1992 to 2023, oversaw many milestones that cemented the airport’s status as a regional economic engine. The facility now features an instrument landing system, air traffic control tower, over 500,000 square feet of hangar space, and hosts 20 businesses. According to Cobb County DOT, it generates $129 million in annual economic impact and supports nearly 1,000 jobs.

“The airport is an engine for economic growth, business connectivity, and public safety, making it one of Cobb County’s most vital assets,” said Drew Raessler, Director of Cobb County Department of Transportation.

Looking to the Future

Improvements in 2025 include upgrades to the Air Traffic Control Tower, LED runway lighting, and the upcoming opening of a 6,000-square-foot passenger terminal in early 2026. A 50,000-square-foot hangar development is also underway to expand service capabilities.

“When people think of general aviation, they don’t always realize the scale of operations we can support,” said Airport Operations Manager Wes McDonald. “Our 6,295-foot runway allows us to accommodate the largest corporate aircraft in the world. We’re looking forward to spotlighting what RYY has to offer during the FIFA World Cup in 2026.”

As McCollum Field moves into its next chapter, Cobb County remains committed to maintaining its role as a premier general aviation and reliever airport for the Atlanta metro area while honoring the legacy that took off 65 years ago.

For more information, visit www.cobbcountyairport.org or explore the airport’s digital history at the Story Map.

Take a look at the county’s video about the birthday celebration