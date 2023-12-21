Hot Topics

Marietta Mayor Tumlin presents awards to Marietta schools staff and students

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 21, 2023

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin presented awards to a staff member and a student from each school in Marietta City Schools, during the 6th Annual Mayor’s Awards.

We’ve reprinted the descriptions of the staff and student awards, and the list of recipients from the City of Marietta website:

The “Be Somebody Award” is given to a staff member who demonstrates the values of making a positive difference in the lives of their students and the Marietta Community.

The “Blue Devil Award” is given to a student who demonstrates a positive attitude, exceptional character, and a great work ethic.

Be Somebody Award:

Anthony Pearson, AL Burruss Elementary

Karen “Missy” Bain, Dunleith Elementary

Nicole Weber, Sawyer Road Elementary

Erin Maziek-Babb, Hickory Hills Elementary

Bailiey Moore-Smith, Lockheed Elementary

Erica Turnbull, Park Street Elementary

Morgan Carden, West Side Elementary

Mandy Scott, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics

Andrea Bradley, Early Learning Center

Tootie Berniard Marietta Sixth Grade Academy

Mary-Darlene Finney, Marietta Middle School

Terrance Duke, Marietta High School

Blue Devil Award:

Iker Hernandez Lara, AL Burruss Elementary

Samantha Hernandez, Dunleith Elementary

Andrew England, Sawyer Road Elementary 

Henry Watson, Hickory Hills Elementary

Maribel Ramirez, Lockheed Elementary

Omar Munoz, Park Street Elementary

Selma Larsgaard, West Side Elementary

Tyler Kate “TK” Westbrook, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics

Abigail Cuchil, Early Learning Center

Mary Herrin., Marietta Sixth Grade Academy

Caleigh Mitchell, Marietta Middle School

Angeles Mendez, Marietta High School

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
