Probable cause found to charge Powder Springs man with first-degree vehicular homicide

By Caleb Groves

MARIETTA, Ga.– On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, a Cobb County Magistrate Judge found probable cause for a Powder Springs man charged with crashing into a vehicle causing the death of a 54-year-old man.

[Editor’s note: The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]



On June 29, 2023, the defendant allegedly drove around two stopped cars and took a left turn at an intersection of Richard B. Sailors Parkway and Old Lost Mountain Road into oncoming traffic, causing a three-car crash and killing the second car’s driver, Gregory Brown, Cobb County Police Officer William Desaussure said.

The man was driving his 2015 Hyundai Elantra, during the time of the accident and was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and improper passing, improper turning and violating window tint violations.

Advertisement

One source of contention in the series of events leading up to the death of Gregory Brown was what lane the Powder Springs man was in while making the left turn, the man’s attorney, Nicole Jones said.

During the hearing, the victim’s widow, Contessa Brown, testified in court. She described how the loss of her 22-year marriage to her husband has adversely affected her and her family’s lives.

“It’s devastating; it changed my whole life,” Contessa Brown said.

She described Gregory Brown as an outspoken, hard-working and a caring person, the kind of person who is willing to help someone with their car troubles off the side of the road.

Brown did not want the judge to set bond.

Magistrate Judge Jennifer Inmon said that whether or not the man is at risk for future crimes is unclear, however, his disregard for people’s safety and ill-timed left turn are concerning.

Judge Inmon set the bond at $100,000 due to the death, disregard for public safety and the potential damage done to the family.

Caleb Groves is a Journalism student at Kennesaw State University, where he is a junior. Originally from Minnesota, Caleb moved to Georgia with his family, where he now lives in Woodstock with his Father, Stepmom and numerous pets. When he is not in writing, in class or coaching rock climbing, he spends his time listening to music and rock climbing both indoors and out