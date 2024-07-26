Lane closures on West Atlanta Street in Cobb County Friday and Sunday overnights

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced single lane closures on West Atlanta Street (SR 5) from South Cobb Drive to Marietta Parkway on Friday and Sunday overnights.

The press release for the closures describes the scope and schedule of the work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one alternating left or right lane closures will be installed on SR 5/West Atlanta St through the project area beginning 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28 until 6 a.m. the following mornings. These lane closures will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as crews continue milling, inlay and resurfacing operations on the roadway. This $1.1 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.