Lane closures on I-20 in Cobb Douglas and Fulton beginning this evening, Friday, July 26

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on I-20 in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties beginning tonight, Friday July 26, and lasting through the weekend.

The press release for the closures describes the scope and schedule of the work as follows:

The purpose of the closures are to ensure safety for workers and motorists during roadway milling and paving activities. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, expect alternating double left or right lanes will be closed on I-20 eastbound and westbound from the Douglas County line to the I-20/I-285 intersection in Fulton County, approximately 25 miles beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26. until 6 a.m. on Monday. Motorists approaching the area will be advised of the closures in advance.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.