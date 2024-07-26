Weekend lane closures on I-285 in Cobb and Fulton beginning tonight

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on I-285 between South Cobb Drive and Bolton Road over the weekend.

The press release for the road work describes the scope and schedule of the work:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) maintenance crews will install lane closures on Interstate 285 (I-285) for roadway maintenance repairs in Fulton and Cobb Counties this weekend. The purpose of the closure is to ensure safety for workers and motorists as crews repair concrete slabs. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed on I-285 between Bolton Road and State Route 280/South Cobb Drive from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5:00 a.m. Monday. Lane closures provide safety for workers, drivers and pedestrians as large equipment will be needed for this work. On-site signage will advise motorists of the closures in advance.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.