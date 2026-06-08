Georgia Gas Prices Stabilize After Recent Declines as Summer Travel Season Begins

Georgia gas prices have leveled off after several weeks of declines, as drivers head into the summer travel season facing higher fuel costs than a month ago and continued economic uncertainty.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia stood at $3.84 on Sunday, down 1 cent from a week earlier but up 25 cents from a month ago and 97 cents higher than the same time last year. A typical 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs about $57.60 to fill.

The slowdown in price declines comes after the end of Georgia’s gas tax suspension, which had helped keep fuel costs lower. Demand has remained steady despite higher prices and persistent inflation concerns.

“Gas prices in Georgia are relatively steady right now, but drivers should expect them to rise and fall throughout the summer,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With the state’s gas tax suspension now lifted and continued uncertainty overseas, it’s hard to predict how high prices could go. The best approach is for drivers to stay mindful of fuel costs and look for ways to save at the pump whenever possible.” EV Charging Rate EV charging rates for commercial DC fast charging averages 42 cents per kilowatt hour, both nationally and in Georgia. Home charging is much less, but varies with local electrical rate market. In Georgia, charging can be less than 3 cents per kilowatt hour during overnight off-peak hours. Check your local utility rates.

Cobb County price averages

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Cobb County was $3.80 as of Monday morning, about 4 cents below the statewide averge.

National trends

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 16 cents over the past week to $4.17, marking the third consecutive weekly decline. According to AAA, lower crude oil prices have helped ease costs at the pump, with oil remaining below $100 per barrel.

However, market uncertainty remains. Concerns over when the Strait of Hormuz will fully reopen continue to influence oil markets, and analysts do not expect oil prices to drop significantly as summer travel demand typically increases.

Among Georgia’s major metro areas, Atlanta’s average price was $3.84 per gallon. The state’s most expensive metro markets were Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.97, Macon at $3.92 and Valdosta at $3.89. The least expensive markets were Albany at $3.68, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.69 and Dalton at $3.74.

Gas Price Snapshot

Market Current Average Week Ago Month Ago Year Ago Record High National $4.17 $4.33 $4.55 $3.13 $5.01 (June 14, 2022) Georgia $3.84 $3.85 $4.09 $2.87 $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

AAA noted that drivers can compare current gasoline and electric vehicle charging prices along their routes using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.