Cobb County is home to a number of sports-related facilities, and it isn’t just limited to the big obvious one in the Cumberland area.

Below is a quiz to see how much you know about the sports facilities in Cobb County, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

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1. Which Kennesaw State University venue serves as the home stadium for the Owls football team? Truist Park Walens Family Field at Fifth Third Stadium Franklin Gateway Sports Complex Jim R. Miller Park 2. What was the original name of Fifth Third Stadium when it opened in 2010? KSU Football Stadium Owl Stadium KSU Stadium Cobb County Stadium 3. Which professional baseball team plays its home games at Cobb County's Truist Park? Gwinnett Stripers Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Braves Georgia Bulldogs Baseball 4. What major sports organization built its headquarters and training facility across from the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex in Cobb County? Atlanta Braves Atlanta Hawks Atlanta United FC Georgia Swarm 5. According to Kennesaw State, what additional athletic feature is included within the Sports and Entertainment Park surrounding Fifth Third Stadium? Indoor ice arena Olympic swimming complex NCAA regulation track and practice fields Professional tennis stadium Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

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