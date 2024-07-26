Cobb Youth Leadership announces its 2024-2025 roster of high school students in Cobb

Cobb Youth Leadership submitted the following news release announcing its 2024-2025 class:

Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program for high school juniors, sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, has announced the members of its 2024-2025 class.

The following individuals have been selected:

Sylvia Anulewicz

Campbell High School Gage Gomez

Hillgrove High School Danielle Moreno

Campbell High School Amol Balakrishnan

Lassiter High School Marie Hable

Wheeler High School Henry O’Dell

Marietta High School Arvind Balakrishnan

Wheeler High School Sydney Hernandez

Marietta High School Adaku Okeh

Hillgrove High School Jenna Bishop

Harrison High School Sophie Hortman

Lassiter High School Michael Opoku-Mensah

The Walker School Gabby Brooken

Mount Paran Christian School Livie Hunter

Marietta High School Jennifer Owolabi

McEachern High School Jack Burckhalter

The Walker School Claire Jordan

Harrison High School Sean Patrick

Campbell High School JT Carmichael

Whitefield Academy Anna Beth Kelley

Marietta High School Lila Rathbone

Campbell High School Austin Carter

Kennesaw Mountain High School LK LaMonica

Allatoona High School Caroline Rodriguez

Marietta High School Amanda Chamberlain

Allatoona High School Reagan Lantta

Campbell High School Andy Rossitch

The Walker School Makayla Crumby

Marietta High School Kennedy Lawton

Kennesaw Mountain High School John Rutledge

Harrison High School Nehemiah Cupid

Woodward Academy Audrey Jane Leftwich

North Cobb Christian School Austin Smith

Mount Paran Christian School Winston DeHaan

The Howard School Thomas Linton

Pope High School Brody Tanner

Johnson Ferry Christian Adcemy Anya Dhir

Walton High School Madison Lockhart

Pope High School Gabby Thomas

Dominion Christian School Parker Douglas

The Walker School Ross Madrerohon

Marietta High School Catherine Timko

Marietta High School Dylan Fallin

Etowah High School Callie McInturff

Pebblebrook High School Leo Waldron

Walton High School Walker Fennel

Harrison High School Lillian Memark

Harrison High School Ellie Wasserman

Pebblebrook High School Lila Fraley

Wheeler High School Payton Milligan

Harrison High School Vivian Watson

Mount Paran Christian School Elaina Gehlbach

Marietta High School Sameel Mistri

Wheeler High School Kathryn Weeks

Marietta High School

Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community, develop leadership skills, as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.

Allan Bishop, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Julie Peck, Hub International, will be Co-Chairs for the 2024-2025 program year. Tripp Boyer, Boyer Ramey Wealth Management, and Luci Hogue, Scotland Wright Associates, will be the Vice Co-Chairs for the 2024-2025 program year. The 2024-2025 class theme is “Connected in Leadership.”

Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Youth Champion Sponsor, Six Flags Over Georgia. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.