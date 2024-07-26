Cobb Youth Leadership announces its 2024-2025 roster of high school students in Cobb

A schoolhouse with books superimposed on the front

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 26, 2024

Cobb Youth Leadership submitted the following news release announcing its 2024-2025 class:

Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program for high school juniors, sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, has announced the members of its 2024-2025 class.

The following individuals have been selected:

Sylvia Anulewicz
Campbell High School		Gage Gomez
Hillgrove High School		Danielle Moreno
Campbell High School
Amol Balakrishnan
Lassiter High School		Marie Hable
Wheeler High School		Henry O’Dell
Marietta High School
Arvind Balakrishnan
Wheeler High School		Sydney Hernandez
Marietta High School		Adaku Okeh
Hillgrove High School
Jenna Bishop
Harrison High School		Sophie Hortman
Lassiter High School		Michael Opoku-Mensah
The Walker School
Gabby Brooken
Mount Paran Christian School		Livie Hunter
Marietta High School		Jennifer Owolabi
McEachern High School
Jack Burckhalter
The Walker School		Claire Jordan
Harrison High School		Sean Patrick
Campbell High School
JT Carmichael
Whitefield Academy		Anna Beth Kelley
Marietta High School		Lila Rathbone
Campbell High School
Austin Carter
Kennesaw Mountain High School		LK LaMonica
Allatoona High School		Caroline Rodriguez
Marietta High School
Amanda Chamberlain
Allatoona High School		Reagan Lantta
Campbell High School		Andy Rossitch
The Walker School
Makayla Crumby
Marietta High School		Kennedy Lawton
Kennesaw Mountain High School		John Rutledge
Harrison High School
Nehemiah Cupid
Woodward Academy		Audrey Jane Leftwich
North Cobb Christian School		Austin Smith
Mount Paran Christian School
Winston DeHaan
The Howard School		Thomas Linton
Pope High School		Brody Tanner
Johnson Ferry Christian Adcemy
Anya Dhir
Walton High School		Madison Lockhart
Pope High School		Gabby Thomas
Dominion Christian School
Parker Douglas
The Walker School		Ross Madrerohon
Marietta High School		Catherine Timko
Marietta High School
Dylan Fallin
Etowah High School		Callie McInturff
Pebblebrook High School		Leo Waldron
Walton High School
Walker Fennel
Harrison High School		Lillian Memark
Harrison High School		Ellie Wasserman
Pebblebrook High School
Lila Fraley
Wheeler High School		Payton Milligan
Harrison High School		Vivian Watson
Mount Paran Christian School
Elaina Gehlbach
Marietta High School		Sameel Mistri
Wheeler High School		Kathryn Weeks
Marietta High School

Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community, develop leadership skills, as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.

Allan Bishop, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Julie Peck, Hub International, will be Co-Chairs for the 2024-2025 program year. Tripp Boyer, Boyer Ramey Wealth Management, and Luci Hogue, Scotland Wright Associates, will be the Vice Co-Chairs for the 2024-2025 program year. The 2024-2025 class theme is “Connected in Leadership.”

Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Youth Champion Sponsor, Six Flags Over Georgia. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

