Cobb Youth Leadership announces its 2024-2025 roster of high school students in Cobb

Cobb Youth Leadership submitted the following news release announcing its 2024-2025 class:
Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program for high school juniors, sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, has announced the members of its 2024-2025 class.
The following individuals have been selected:
|Sylvia Anulewicz
Campbell High School
|Gage Gomez
Hillgrove High School
|Danielle Moreno
Campbell High School
|Amol Balakrishnan
Lassiter High School
|Marie Hable
Wheeler High School
|Henry O’Dell
Marietta High School
|Arvind Balakrishnan
Wheeler High School
|Sydney Hernandez
Marietta High School
|Adaku Okeh
Hillgrove High School
|Jenna Bishop
Harrison High School
|Sophie Hortman
Lassiter High School
|Michael Opoku-Mensah
The Walker School
|Gabby Brooken
Mount Paran Christian School
|Livie Hunter
Marietta High School
|Jennifer Owolabi
McEachern High School
|Jack Burckhalter
The Walker School
|Claire Jordan
Harrison High School
|Sean Patrick
Campbell High School
|JT Carmichael
Whitefield Academy
|Anna Beth Kelley
Marietta High School
|Lila Rathbone
Campbell High School
|Austin Carter
Kennesaw Mountain High School
|LK LaMonica
Allatoona High School
|Caroline Rodriguez
Marietta High School
|Amanda Chamberlain
Allatoona High School
|Reagan Lantta
Campbell High School
|Andy Rossitch
The Walker School
|Makayla Crumby
Marietta High School
|Kennedy Lawton
Kennesaw Mountain High School
|John Rutledge
Harrison High School
|Nehemiah Cupid
Woodward Academy
|Audrey Jane Leftwich
North Cobb Christian School
|Austin Smith
Mount Paran Christian School
|Winston DeHaan
The Howard School
|Thomas Linton
Pope High School
|Brody Tanner
Johnson Ferry Christian Adcemy
|Anya Dhir
Walton High School
|Madison Lockhart
Pope High School
|Gabby Thomas
Dominion Christian School
|Parker Douglas
The Walker School
|Ross Madrerohon
Marietta High School
|Catherine Timko
Marietta High School
|Dylan Fallin
Etowah High School
|Callie McInturff
Pebblebrook High School
|Leo Waldron
Walton High School
|Walker Fennel
Harrison High School
|Lillian Memark
Harrison High School
|Ellie Wasserman
Pebblebrook High School
|Lila Fraley
Wheeler High School
|Payton Milligan
Harrison High School
|Vivian Watson
Mount Paran Christian School
|Elaina Gehlbach
Marietta High School
|Sameel Mistri
Wheeler High School
|Kathryn Weeks
Marietta High School
Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community, develop leadership skills, as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.
Allan Bishop, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Julie Peck, Hub International, will be Co-Chairs for the 2024-2025 program year. Tripp Boyer, Boyer Ramey Wealth Management, and Luci Hogue, Scotland Wright Associates, will be the Vice Co-Chairs for the 2024-2025 program year. The 2024-2025 class theme is “Connected in Leadership.”
Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Youth Champion Sponsor, Six Flags Over Georgia. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.