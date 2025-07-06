Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 27 to July 3

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
MARIETTA FUSION PIZZA (HALAL)
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006575
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2025
MCDONALDS
- 2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006753
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #18734
- 1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000921
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294
- 851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3063
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
TACO MAC
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20658
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
ELEVATION CHOPHOUSE
- 1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW BLDG 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7812
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19610
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
HYDERABAD XPRESS
- 2772 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003495
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
MILLER’S ALE HOUSE
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 7000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004596
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
SKYZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK
- 2784 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006371
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
!!MACAW ACAITERIA
- 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007071
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025
KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001624
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 4410 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3143
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12055
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
MICHELADAS TAQUERIA
- 803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003651
- Last Inspection Score: 79
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
ANCHOR BAR
- 2708 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4982
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004256
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004290
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
SUZIE’S WING AND DELI
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005206
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
HAPPY PANDA
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD STE 190 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006398
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
!!TEA LEAF & CREAMERY
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006901
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
!!AMERICAN DELI
- 827 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007098
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025
TAQUERIA LA FOGATA
- 2650 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3467
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18762C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA
- 50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000904
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
HOOTERS OF KENNESAW
- 2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27607
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
BIG PIE IN THE SKY PIZZERIA
- 2090 BAKER RD STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19606
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
CHICK-FIL-A #0810
- 3100 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003311
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
WENDY’S
- 1270 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-1468
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004373
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
KRYSTALS-MAR015
- 703 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006211
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
JINYA RAMEN BAR
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006243
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
MCDONALDS
- 840 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006772
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
DONA FLOR TAQUERIA Y POPUSERIA
- 6981 MABLETON PKWY SE STE 109 MABLETON, GA 30126-4618
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006835
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025
POPEYES CHICKEN
- 159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17397C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025
LIVE! AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA
- 825 BATTERY AVE SE STE 600 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6368
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002744
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025
ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003084
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 2555 PRADO LN STE 1420 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3516
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003737
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025
LOMI RESTAURANT
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE A5 – A7 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005101
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025
EL SOLECITO MEXICAN GRILL
- 511 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 1 MABLETON, GA 30126-3352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005980
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025
EL SOLECITO MEXICAN GRILL
- 511 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 1 MABLETON, GA 30126-3352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006560
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025
