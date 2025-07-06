Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 27 to July 3

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MARIETTA FUSION PIZZA (HALAL)

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006575

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2025

MCDONALDS

2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006753

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #18734

1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000921

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294

851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3063

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

TACO MAC

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20658

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

ELEVATION CHOPHOUSE

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW BLDG 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7812

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19610

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

HYDERABAD XPRESS

2772 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003495

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

MILLER’S ALE HOUSE

745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 7000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004596

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

SKYZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK

2784 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006371

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

!!MACAW ACAITERIA

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007071

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2025

KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001624

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

ZAXBY’S

4410 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3143

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

MICHELADAS TAQUERIA

803 POWDER SPRING ST STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003651

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

ANCHOR BAR

2708 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4982

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004256

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004290

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

SUZIE’S WING AND DELI

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

HAPPY PANDA

4430 WADE GREEN RD STE 190 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006398

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

!!TEA LEAF & CREAMERY

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006901

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

!!AMERICAN DELI

827 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007098

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2025

TAQUERIA LA FOGATA

2650 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3467

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18762C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

PRUITTHEALTH – MARIETTA

50 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000904

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

HOOTERS OF KENNESAW

2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27607

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

BIG PIE IN THE SKY PIZZERIA

2090 BAKER RD STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19606

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

CHICK-FIL-A #0810

3100 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003311

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

WENDY’S

1270 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-1468

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004373

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

KRYSTALS-MAR015

703 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

JINYA RAMEN BAR

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006243

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

MCDONALDS

840 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006772

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

DONA FLOR TAQUERIA Y POPUSERIA

6981 MABLETON PKWY SE STE 109 MABLETON, GA 30126-4618

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006835

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2025

POPEYES CHICKEN

159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17397C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025

LIVE! AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA

825 BATTERY AVE SE STE 600 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6368

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002744

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025

ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003084

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA

2555 PRADO LN STE 1420 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3516

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003737

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025

LOMI RESTAURANT

2555 DELK RD SE STE A5 – A7 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005101

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025

EL SOLECITO MEXICAN GRILL

511 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 1 MABLETON, GA 30126-3352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005980

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2025

EL SOLECITO MEXICAN GRILL