Advance voting for PSC Democratic Primary runoff starts Monday

By Mark Woolsey

Advance voting begins Monday for the July 15 Public Service Commission Democratic Special Primary District 3 runoff.

Voters can cast ballots at any one of four locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 7-11.

They are: The Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration main office at 995 Roswell St, Marietta, the South Cobb Community Center at 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton, the East Cobb Government Service Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta and at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw.

Voters who picked a Republican ballot in the June 17 Special Primary are not eligible to cast a ballot in the July 15 Democratic runoff.

No voting will be held July 12-14. On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned polling locations between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The runoff pits energy developer and consultant Peter Hubbard against Keisha Sean Waites, whose background includes work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and as a Georgia state representative.

Neither Democrat received 50 percent of the vote in the special primary. The winner of the runoff will advance to the November general election and square off against GOP commissioner Fitz Johnson, who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp in 2021 and is a business executive and military veteran.

District 3 encompasses Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton Counties. Candidates must reside in the districts they hope to represent but are elected in a statewide vote.