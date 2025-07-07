As Georgia gas prices dip slightly, cost highest in Savannah, lowest in Catoosa-Dade-Walker

Gas prices are down slightly across Georgia, with drivers now paying an average of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded—4 cents less than last week, according to AAA. EV charging rates in the meantime remained stable at 36 cents per kilowatt hour.

While prices have dipped over the past seven days, they remain 2 cents higher than a month ago and 42 cents lower than this time last year.

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.943, about four cents greater than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $3.14, subject to change overnight.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 36 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.98), Atlanta ($2.93), and Macon ($2.92).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Dalton ($2.79), Rome ($2.78), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.72).

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”