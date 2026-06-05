Acworth Retains and Expands Caldwell Companies in Major Headquarters Consolidation Project

The Cobb Chamber announced that a coordinated business retention and recruitment effort by the City of Acworth and local economic development partners has resulted in four locally owned companies consolidating operations into a new headquarters in Cobb County, that the Chamber says will bring significant economic investment and revitalizing a previously underutilized commercial property.

Matt Caldwell, president of Caldwell Insulation, recently relocated four affiliated companies to a consolidated headquarters at 3102 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth. The move keeps the businesses rooted in Cobb County while generating new investment and increasing commercial activity along the corridor.

Caldwell Insulation, a family-owned company that has operated for 31 years, specializes in industrial insulation services for piping, ductwork and vessels on large commercial and industrial projects. The union contractor operates in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas, with a recent focus on healthcare, pharmaceutical and data center construction projects.

The headquarters consolidation brings together Caldwell Insulation and its sister companies — Georgia Firestop Inc., GFI Solutions Inc. and Safety Pro Solutions Inc. — all of which have longstanding ties to Cobb County.

“When searching for a new headquarters location, company leadership considered several cities throughout the region but ultimately chose to continue investing in Acworth because of its business-friendly environment, supportive community, and outstanding quality of life,” said Caldwell.

The project emerged from a collaborative effort among local economic development leaders as Caldwell evaluated potential locations across the region. Ultimately, the companies chose to remain and expand within Acworth.

“This year is our 25-year Quality of Life Anniversary and we’re celebrating 25 years of business successes like Caldwell Insulation who call Acworth home. We make it easy for businesses to invest with our promise to make them a successful city partner,” said Mayor Tommy Allegood.

Companies Bring More Than $60 Million in Annual Revenue

The four companies operating from the new headquarters collectively employ more than 465 people nationwide and generate more than $60 million in annual gross revenues.

Caldwell Insulation Inc. — Approximately 350 employees nationwide and annual gross revenues between $35 million and $40 million.

— Approximately 350 employees nationwide and annual gross revenues between $35 million and $40 million. Georgia Firestop Inc. — Approximately 100 employees nationwide and annual gross revenues between $15 million and $16 million.

— Approximately 100 employees nationwide and annual gross revenues between $15 million and $16 million. GFI Solutions Inc. — Five employees and annual gross revenues between $10 million and $12 million.

— Five employees and annual gross revenues between $10 million and $12 million. Safety Pro Solutions Inc. — 10 employees and annual gross revenues of approximately $1 million.

In addition to consolidating operations, Caldwell invested substantially in interior and exterior improvements to the property, helping enhance the commercial corridor and contribute to the area’s ongoing economic development.

During the relocation process, Caldwell and several business partners also launched a new company, GFI Critical Systems Inc., further expanding their business footprint in Cobb County.

“Caldwell Insulation is exactly the kind of homegrown success story we fight to keep in Cobb County; a thriving local company that chose to plant deeper roots here rather than look elsewhere,” said Dana Johnson, Executive Director of SelectCobb. “Watching them breathe new life into a corridor that needed it, with the full support of the City of Acworth, is what this work is all about.”

Local officials said the project demonstrates the impact of business retention efforts in fostering economic growth, supporting local employers and encouraging private investment throughout Cobb County.

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