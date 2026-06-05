Police departments have been in the news in Cobb lately, as Mableton announces it is taking steps to organize its own Public Safety Division.

Below is a quiz to see how many police chiefs in Cobb you can identify, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

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1. Who is the Cobb County police chief? David Beam Bill Westenberger James Ferrell Mark Cheatham 2. Who is the Marietta police chief? Bill Westenberger David Beam James Ferrell Shameta Jones-Harrell 3. Who is the Kennesaw police chief? Bill Westenberger David Beam James Ferrell Shameta Jones-Harrell 4. Who is the Austell police chief? James Ferrell Shameta Jones-Harrell David Beam Craig Owens 5. Who is the Smyrna police chief? Bill Westenberger James Ferrell David Beam Keith Zgonc Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5