Police departments have been in the news in Cobb lately, as Mableton announces it is taking steps to organize its own Public Safety Division.
Below is a quiz to see how many police chiefs in Cobb you can identify, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.
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