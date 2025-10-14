Cupid to support James Ferrell as Cobb police chief in delayed Oct 28 vote

By Mark Woolsey

The selection of James Ferrell as the new Cobb County police chief has been delayed until Oct. 28 after some apparent concerns over the process by which he became the sole finalist.

Officials say the delay was requested by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who told the Courier last week that she planned a Monday news conference to address “challenges with the announcement that was made.”

That news conference was canceled shortly before its scheduled two p.m. start time and the county issued a news release saying Cupid “initially ought to address issues related to the search and selection process but supports the candidate and moving forward with the process of approving this candidate on the 28th.”

County Manager Jackie McMorris had sent a letter to Cupid naming Ferrell as sole finalist, praising his 32-year law enforcement career and asserting that that “provides a strong foundation to lead the county’s police force.”

A report in the Marietta Daily Journal last week wrote that Cupid had instead backed another candidate, controversial former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. Cupid has refused comment and said Monday in an e-mail to the Courier that’s she’d be happy to talk about the issue after Oct. 28.

Shields served as APD chief for four years but resigned in 2020 following a controversial police shooting.

The county news release says Ferrell will be sworn in immediately following the Oct. 28 vote and will meet with residents and the media after the meeting.

Ferrell is poised to replace former chief Stuart VanHoozer, who retired in April.