How much do you know about Vinings? Take the quiz and find out

Vinings, along with Fair Oaks, is one of the two Census Designated Places (CDP) in Cobb County, and is the largest CDP now that Mableton incorporated into the city. A CDP is an area that isn’t officially incorporated, but is locally recognized and identified by name. I’ve always found that a debatable designation, since East Cobb could also fit that definition, but isn’t recognized as a CDP by the census. But the census is going to designate who the census is going to designate.

But how much do you know about Vinings?

We run quizzes in the Courier nearly every day, and you can keep up with them by subscribing to our free daily email newsletter by following this link and scrolling down to the big green “subscribe” button.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1. What was Vinings originally called? Gunpowder Springs Crossroads West Buckhead Chattahoochee 2. How did Vinings get its name? Named after railroad engineer William H. Vining Named for the vines that grew along the river Named after legendary retired Army Sgt. Major Mike Vining Named for a misspelling of the word "Viking" 3. Who was Hardy Pace? An engineer on the Western & Atlantic Railroad A confederate general An early settler who operated Pace's Ferry across the Chattahoochee River Inventor of the pacemaker 4. What year did Union troops occupy Vinings during the Civil War? 1862 1863 1864 1865 5. What shopping district was intentionally designed to resemble a 19th-century town center? Vinings Estate Vinings Jubilee Cumberland Mall Galleria Centre Loading... Loading...



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