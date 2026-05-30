New Restaurants and Service Firms Highlight Cobb County License Report

Cobb County issued 34 new business licenses between May 24 and May 31, 2026, reflecting a broad mix of service providers, restaurants, retail concepts, healthcare businesses and professional firms. Food-related businesses were particularly active, with several new restaurant licenses issued, while beauty, wellness and consulting services also accounted for a notable share of new registrations.
The latest filings include recognizable national brands such as Chick-fil-A, Super Chix, Sunbelt Rentals and Gensler alongside locally owned startups and home-based ventures. New businesses range from counseling services and nonprofit consulting to jewelry manufacturing, tattoo services and specialized medical equipment repair.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043808
|AND WELLNESS LLC
|4734 Shadowood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/26/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
|OCC043809
|ANTHONY MOVES LLC
|3022 Wynford Station SW, Marietta, GA 30064
|05/26/2026 — Delivery Service (Nonfood Items Only)
|OCC043814
|ARCHITECTURAL GRAPHICS
|2655 International Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
|05/28/2026 — Sign Erection
|OCC043807
|BLACK CAT BEAUTY BY TEEN
|75 Log Cabin Dr, #536, Dallas, GA 30157
|05/26/2026 — Beautician
|OCC043831
|CANDY BAR BAR EVENTS
|938 Overbrook Cir, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/29/2026 — Rental of Party Supplies
|OCC043816
|CHICK-FIL-A AT WOODLAWN SQUARE FSU (#00802)
|1201 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068
|05/28/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043818
|DAILY BREAD JUICERY
|2684 Senegal Way, Atlanta, GA 30331
|05/28/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043824
|EYE ASSOCIATES OF SMYRNA
|2400 Herodian Way, Ste 130, Smyrna, GA 30080
|05/28/2026 — Optometrist
|OCC043800
|G1FTED BY GOD
|4256 Tilly Mill Rd, #1146, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/26/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
|OCC043832
|GENSLER
|220 Montgomery St, Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94104
|05/28/2026 — Architectural Services
|OCC043802
|J&G HOME IMPROVEMENTS
|1209 Highland Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/26/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
|OCC043827
|JJ’S PIZZERIA
|2211 Roswell Rd, Ste 116, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/29/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043834
|LAP TECH INC
|PO Box 3384, Marietta, GA 30061
|05/29/2026 — Medical Equipment Repair
|OCC043820
|LMB DIAMONDS USA LLC
|584 Owl Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/29/2026 — Jewelry Custom Made
|OCC043826
|M VINCE NAIL SPA
|1704 Rankin Rd, Ste 100, Houston, TX 77073
|05/28/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043825
|MARISSA PHILLIPS BEAUTY
|3900 George Busbee Pkwy, #901, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|05/29/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043828
|MY BABY DADDY
|700 Huntington Pt, Atlanta, GA 30378
|05/29/2026 — Toys and Game Store
|OCC043803
|NICHOLAS MORRETT
|1122 Lullwood Ct, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/26/2026 — Consultant – Education
|OCC043804
|PITTMAN CONSULTING GROUP LLC
|1995 N Park Place, #415, Atlanta, GA 30339
|05/26/2026 — Accounting, Auditing and Bookkeeping (Not a CPA)
|OCC043830
|PRUITTPLACE KENNESAW
|1626 Jeurgens Court, Norcross, GA 30093
|05/28/2026 — Personal Care Home
|OCC043817
|RAM NONPROFIT SOLUTIONS
|1730 Shillings, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|05/28/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043796
|RETAIL DISPENSE SOLUTIONS
|2440 Lacy Ln, Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75006
|05/29/2026 — Installation of Machinery & Industrial Equipment
|OCC043801
|ROLADER KLAYNE
|4033 Copperhead Rd SE, Acworth, GA 30102
|05/27/2026 — Tattoo Parlor
|OCC043833
|RONALD SCALE
|205 Vinings Crest SE, Apt 205, Smyrna, GA 30080
|05/29/2026 — Transit Service (Private)
|OCC043811
|RUNWAY AUTO GROUP LLC
|2287 Darlington Way, Marietta, GA 30064
|05/27/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
|OCC043819
|SALON ZEN HAIR STUDIO
|2120 Dobbins Drive NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|05/28/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043815
|SARRENNE LIFE SCIENCES LLC
|3413 Chatsworth, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/28/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043793
|SMOKE KINGDOM 2
|2909 Austell Road, Ste 112, Marietta, GA 30008
|05/29/2026 — Tobacco & Cigar Store
|OCC043812
|SUNBELT RENTALS INC
|1799 Innovation Point, Fort Mill, SC 29715
|05/27/2026 — Rental of Construction Equipment
|OCC043823
|SUPERCHIX
|95 Dogwood Pl, Woodstock, GA 30188
|05/28/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043813
|TATA0812 LLC
|4961 Lower Roswell Rd, #103, Marietta, GA 30068
|05/27/2026 — Cosmetics
|OCC043806
|THE IRRIGATION COMPANY LLC
|1510 Blackjack Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|05/26/2026 — Irrigation System Contractor
|OCC043805
|YONATAN ADONIS SONTAY PEREZ
|1465 Barrier Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|05/26/2026 — Landscaping Contractor
|OCC043810
|ZEONY HEALTHYCARE SERVICES INC
|4000 Villa Lake Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|05/27/2026 — Health and Allied Services
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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