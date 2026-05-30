New Restaurants and Service Firms Highlight Cobb County License Report

Cobb County issued 34 new business licenses between May 24 and May 31, 2026, reflecting a broad mix of service providers, restaurants, retail concepts, healthcare businesses and professional firms. Food-related businesses were particularly active, with several new restaurant licenses issued, while beauty, wellness and consulting services also accounted for a notable share of new registrations.

The latest filings include recognizable national brands such as Chick-fil-A, Super Chix, Sunbelt Rentals and Gensler alongside locally owned startups and home-based ventures. New businesses range from counseling services and nonprofit consulting to jewelry manufacturing, tattoo services and specialized medical equipment repair.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043808 AND WELLNESS LLC 4734 Shadowood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/26/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling OCC043809 ANTHONY MOVES LLC 3022 Wynford Station SW, Marietta, GA 30064 05/26/2026 — Delivery Service (Nonfood Items Only) OCC043814 ARCHITECTURAL GRAPHICS 2655 International Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 05/28/2026 — Sign Erection OCC043807 BLACK CAT BEAUTY BY TEEN 75 Log Cabin Dr, #536, Dallas, GA 30157 05/26/2026 — Beautician OCC043831 CANDY BAR BAR EVENTS 938 Overbrook Cir, Marietta, GA 30062 05/29/2026 — Rental of Party Supplies OCC043816 CHICK-FIL-A AT WOODLAWN SQUARE FSU (#00802) 1201 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 05/28/2026 — Restaurant OCC043818 DAILY BREAD JUICERY 2684 Senegal Way, Atlanta, GA 30331 05/28/2026 — Restaurant OCC043824 EYE ASSOCIATES OF SMYRNA 2400 Herodian Way, Ste 130, Smyrna, GA 30080 05/28/2026 — Optometrist OCC043800 G1FTED BY GOD 4256 Tilly Mill Rd, #1146, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/26/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail OCC043832 GENSLER 220 Montgomery St, Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94104 05/28/2026 — Architectural Services OCC043802 J&G HOME IMPROVEMENTS 1209 Highland Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 05/26/2026 — Handy Man (No State License) OCC043827 JJ’S PIZZERIA 2211 Roswell Rd, Ste 116, Marietta, GA 30062 05/29/2026 — Restaurant OCC043834 LAP TECH INC PO Box 3384, Marietta, GA 30061 05/29/2026 — Medical Equipment Repair OCC043820 LMB DIAMONDS USA LLC 584 Owl Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/29/2026 — Jewelry Custom Made OCC043826 M VINCE NAIL SPA 1704 Rankin Rd, Ste 100, Houston, TX 77073 05/28/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043825 MARISSA PHILLIPS BEAUTY 3900 George Busbee Pkwy, #901, Kennesaw, GA 30144 05/29/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043828 MY BABY DADDY 700 Huntington Pt, Atlanta, GA 30378 05/29/2026 — Toys and Game Store OCC043803 NICHOLAS MORRETT 1122 Lullwood Ct, Marietta, GA 30066 05/26/2026 — Consultant – Education OCC043804 PITTMAN CONSULTING GROUP LLC 1995 N Park Place, #415, Atlanta, GA 30339 05/26/2026 — Accounting, Auditing and Bookkeeping (Not a CPA) OCC043830 PRUITTPLACE KENNESAW 1626 Jeurgens Court, Norcross, GA 30093 05/28/2026 — Personal Care Home OCC043817 RAM NONPROFIT SOLUTIONS 1730 Shillings, Kennesaw, GA 30152 05/28/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043796 RETAIL DISPENSE SOLUTIONS 2440 Lacy Ln, Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75006 05/29/2026 — Installation of Machinery & Industrial Equipment OCC043801 ROLADER KLAYNE 4033 Copperhead Rd SE, Acworth, GA 30102 05/27/2026 — Tattoo Parlor OCC043833 RONALD SCALE 205 Vinings Crest SE, Apt 205, Smyrna, GA 30080 05/29/2026 — Transit Service (Private) OCC043811 RUNWAY AUTO GROUP LLC 2287 Darlington Way, Marietta, GA 30064 05/27/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only OCC043819 SALON ZEN HAIR STUDIO 2120 Dobbins Drive NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 05/28/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043815 SARRENNE LIFE SCIENCES LLC 3413 Chatsworth, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/28/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043793 SMOKE KINGDOM 2 2909 Austell Road, Ste 112, Marietta, GA 30008 05/29/2026 — Tobacco & Cigar Store OCC043812 SUNBELT RENTALS INC 1799 Innovation Point, Fort Mill, SC 29715 05/27/2026 — Rental of Construction Equipment OCC043823 SUPERCHIX 95 Dogwood Pl, Woodstock, GA 30188 05/28/2026 — Restaurant OCC043813 TATA0812 LLC 4961 Lower Roswell Rd, #103, Marietta, GA 30068 05/27/2026 — Cosmetics OCC043806 THE IRRIGATION COMPANY LLC 1510 Blackjack Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 05/26/2026 — Irrigation System Contractor OCC043805 YONATAN ADONIS SONTAY PEREZ 1465 Barrier Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 05/26/2026 — Landscaping Contractor OCC043810 ZEONY HEALTHYCARE SERVICES INC 4000 Villa Lake Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 05/27/2026 — Health and Allied Services

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.