New Restaurants and Service Firms Highlight Cobb County License Report

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 30, 2026

Cobb County issued 34 new business licenses between May 24 and May 31, 2026, reflecting a broad mix of service providers, restaurants, retail concepts, healthcare businesses and professional firms. Food-related businesses were particularly active, with several new restaurant licenses issued, while beauty, wellness and consulting services also accounted for a notable share of new registrations.

The latest filings include recognizable national brands such as Chick-fil-A, Super Chix, Sunbelt Rentals and Gensler alongside locally owned startups and home-based ventures. New businesses range from counseling services and nonprofit consulting to jewelry manufacturing, tattoo services and specialized medical equipment repair.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043808AND WELLNESS LLC4734 Shadowood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 3033905/26/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
OCC043809ANTHONY MOVES LLC3022 Wynford Station SW, Marietta, GA 3006405/26/2026 — Delivery Service (Nonfood Items Only)
OCC043814ARCHITECTURAL GRAPHICS2655 International Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 2345205/28/2026 — Sign Erection
OCC043807BLACK CAT BEAUTY BY TEEN75 Log Cabin Dr, #536, Dallas, GA 3015705/26/2026 — Beautician
OCC043831CANDY BAR BAR EVENTS938 Overbrook Cir, Marietta, GA 3006205/29/2026 — Rental of Party Supplies
OCC043816CHICK-FIL-A AT WOODLAWN SQUARE FSU (#00802)1201 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 3006805/28/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043818DAILY BREAD JUICERY2684 Senegal Way, Atlanta, GA 3033105/28/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043824EYE ASSOCIATES OF SMYRNA2400 Herodian Way, Ste 130, Smyrna, GA 3008005/28/2026 — Optometrist
OCC043800G1FTED BY GOD4256 Tilly Mill Rd, #1146, Atlanta, GA 3033905/26/2026 — Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
OCC043832GENSLER220 Montgomery St, Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 9410405/28/2026 — Architectural Services
OCC043802J&G HOME IMPROVEMENTS1209 Highland Dr, Marietta, GA 3006205/26/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
OCC043827JJ’S PIZZERIA2211 Roswell Rd, Ste 116, Marietta, GA 3006205/29/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043834LAP TECH INCPO Box 3384, Marietta, GA 3006105/29/2026 — Medical Equipment Repair
OCC043820LMB DIAMONDS USA LLC584 Owl Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/29/2026 — Jewelry Custom Made
OCC043826M VINCE NAIL SPA1704 Rankin Rd, Ste 100, Houston, TX 7707305/28/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043825MARISSA PHILLIPS BEAUTY3900 George Busbee Pkwy, #901, Kennesaw, GA 3014405/29/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043828MY BABY DADDY700 Huntington Pt, Atlanta, GA 3037805/29/2026 — Toys and Game Store
OCC043803NICHOLAS MORRETT1122 Lullwood Ct, Marietta, GA 3006605/26/2026 — Consultant – Education
OCC043804PITTMAN CONSULTING GROUP LLC1995 N Park Place, #415, Atlanta, GA 3033905/26/2026 — Accounting, Auditing and Bookkeeping (Not a CPA)
OCC043830PRUITTPLACE KENNESAW1626 Jeurgens Court, Norcross, GA 3009305/28/2026 — Personal Care Home
OCC043817RAM NONPROFIT SOLUTIONS1730 Shillings, Kennesaw, GA 3015205/28/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043796RETAIL DISPENSE SOLUTIONS2440 Lacy Ln, Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 7500605/29/2026 — Installation of Machinery & Industrial Equipment
OCC043801ROLADER KLAYNE4033 Copperhead Rd SE, Acworth, GA 3010205/27/2026 — Tattoo Parlor
OCC043833RONALD SCALE205 Vinings Crest SE, Apt 205, Smyrna, GA 3008005/29/2026 — Transit Service (Private)
OCC043811RUNWAY AUTO GROUP LLC2287 Darlington Way, Marietta, GA 3006405/27/2026 — Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
OCC043819SALON ZEN HAIR STUDIO2120 Dobbins Drive NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014405/28/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043815SARRENNE LIFE SCIENCES LLC3413 Chatsworth, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/28/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043793SMOKE KINGDOM 22909 Austell Road, Ste 112, Marietta, GA 3000805/29/2026 — Tobacco & Cigar Store
OCC043812SUNBELT RENTALS INC1799 Innovation Point, Fort Mill, SC 2971505/27/2026 — Rental of Construction Equipment
OCC043823SUPERCHIX95 Dogwood Pl, Woodstock, GA 3018805/28/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043813TATA0812 LLC4961 Lower Roswell Rd, #103, Marietta, GA 3006805/27/2026 — Cosmetics
OCC043806THE IRRIGATION COMPANY LLC1510 Blackjack Dr, Marietta, GA 3006205/26/2026 — Irrigation System Contractor
OCC043805YONATAN ADONIS SONTAY PEREZ1465 Barrier Rd, Marietta, GA 3006605/26/2026 — Landscaping Contractor
OCC043810ZEONY HEALTHYCARE SERVICES INC4000 Villa Lake Rd, Powder Springs, GA 3012705/27/2026 — Health and Allied Services

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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