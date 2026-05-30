Dino Day at the Switzer Library

TOPICS:
A drawing of a cute stegosaurus

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 30, 2026

Dinosaur-themed events at Switzer and regional branches begin June 2

By Kelly Johnson

Ushering in the first full week of summer break, Stacks and the #SwitzerDinos will hail Dino Day at Charles D. Switzer Library on June 2nd. While the Stacks and compadres typically host Dinovember in the fall, summer will see the mascots as the faces of dinosaur-themed events at Switzer and regional branches. Dino Day begins at 2:00 PM and is intended for children (up to age 9), offering age-appropriate crafts, games, and activities.

Predating Tuesday’s Dino Day, on June 1st, Switzer’s Sensory Friendly Movie Monday lineup begins with We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story. This animated feature is the first 11 AM matinee of the month. Every Monday thereafter, excluding the third week of the June, will feature the following films respectively: Walking with Dinosaurs (6/8), The Land Before Time II (6/22), and Journey to the Center of the Earth (6/29).

Switzer’s June calendar is brimming with events; here are a few which may be of interest:

  • Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:30 PM

(I Who Have Never Known Menby Jacqueline Harmpan)

  • K-pop Demon Hunters Day, Tuesday, June 9th at 2:00 PM
  • Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, June 15th at 6:00 PM

(Confessionby Fukumoto Nobuyuki;

The Climber by Sakamoto Shin’ichi)

  • Let’s Talk, Thursday, June 25th at 1:00 PM

(Homegoingby Yaa Gyasi)

Be advised that Switzer shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

UNE 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 01, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story)


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


18:00 – 19:00English Conversations Circle


18:00 – 19:00The Georgia Room Presents: Lighthouses of Georgia


18:30 – 19:30Cubing Hangout




JUNE 02, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Dino Day


17:30 – 19:00Teen Drama Club


18:00 – 19:00How to Get Started with Artificial Intelligence (AI)


18:30 – 19:00Trivia Night


18:30 – 19:30Scifi Book Club (I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harmpan)




JUNE 03, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


14:30 – 15:30Teen Jewelry Making


18:00 – 19:00Excel for Beginners (One-on-One)




JUNE 04, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 12:30DIY Summer Reading Shirt


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup




JUNE 05, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




JUNE 06, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 -11:30Family Storytime


11:30 – 1:00English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey


13:00 – 14:00Taking vs. Making a Photo


13:00 – 14:30Yoga for Cancer


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




JUNE 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 07, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 08, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Walking with Dinosaurs)


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


18:00 – 19:00English Conversations Circle


18:00 – 19:003D Printing for Kids – Custom Bookmark




JUNE 09, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00K-pop Demon Hunters Day


17:00 – 19:00Teen Chess Club


18:00 – 19:00Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels




JUNE 10, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 12:30Afterthoughts Book Club


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


11:00 – 12:00A-Z Caregiver Resources


13:00 – 16:00Teen Mario Kart Tournament


14:30 – 16:00Water Quality, Conservation, and Protection


18:00 – 19:30June Improv-4-Anxiety




JUNE 11, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 12:00Volcano Blow-Art


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


15:00 – 16:00Data Axle Database For Beginners


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




JUNE 12, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 17:30Marietta Ukulele Group




JUNE 13, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 11:30Joy in Motion: A Dance Experience


11:30 – 1:00English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey


12:30 – 13:30Cyber Security for Adults


13:00 – 14:30Yoga for Cancer


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




JUNE 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 14, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








JUNE 15, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


12:00 – 13:00Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Past, Present, and Future


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


18:00 – 19:00English Conversation Circle


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club (Confession by Fukumoto Nobuyuki; The Climber by Sakamoto Shin’ichi


18:00 – 19:30The Georgia Room Presents: Researching Your Military Ancestors


18:30 – 19:30Cubing Hangout




JUNE 16, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Tech Made Simple: Everyday Apps (One-on-One)


15:30 – 14:30Dinosaur STEM with Cobb 4H


17:30 – 19:00Teen Drama Club




JUNE 17, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:00Google Docs (One-on-One)


18:00 – 19:30Cave Night




JUNE 18, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 12:00Coke Tab Keychains


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


12:30 – 13:30Paws to Read: R.E.A.D. to Jack – Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month Edition


13:30 – 15:00Trash to Treasure Workshop for Teens


16:30 -17:00Nature Club




JUNE 19, 2026FridayCLOSEDJUNETEENTH




JUNE 20, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00It Takes a Village: Parent Support Group


11:30 – 1:00English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey


13:00 – 14:30Yoga for Cancer


13:00 -14:00Learn Gemini in One Hour: Practical AI Tips for Daily Life


14:00 – 15:00Beginner’s Ukulele (Class Series)


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




JUNE 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 21, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 22, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure)


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


17:00 – 18:00Teen-Tok Book Club


18:00 – 19:00English Conversation Circle


18:00 – 19:00Internet Basics


18:30 – 19:30Library Board of Trustees Meeting




JUNE 23, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Dogman Day


17:00 – 19:00Teen Chess Club




JUNE 24, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


17:30 – 19:30Mahjong Meetup


18:00 – 19:30Write On: Summer Critique




JUNE 25, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


11:00 – 12:00Cookie Excavation


13:00 – 14:30Let’s Talk (Homegoingby Yaa Gyasi)


15:00 – 14:00Google Slides


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




JUNE 26, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 17:30Marietta Ukulele Group




JUNE 27, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Family Garden Day


11:30 – 1:00English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey


13:00 – 14:30Yoga for Cancer


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




JUNE 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 28, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








JUNE 29, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Journey to the Center of the Earth)


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


18:00 – 19:00English Conversation Circle


18:30 – 19:30Cubing Hangout




JUNE 30, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Anime and Manga Day


17:30 – 19:00Teen Drama Club




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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