Dino Day at the Switzer Library

Dinosaur-themed events at Switzer and regional branches begin June 2

By Kelly Johnson

Ushering in the first full week of summer break, Stacks and the #SwitzerDinos will hail Dino Day at Charles D. Switzer Library on June 2nd. While the Stacks and compadres typically host Dinovember in the fall, summer will see the mascots as the faces of dinosaur-themed events at Switzer and regional branches. Dino Day begins at 2:00 PM and is intended for children (up to age 9), offering age-appropriate crafts, games, and activities.

Predating Tuesday’s Dino Day, on June 1st, Switzer’s Sensory Friendly Movie Monday lineup begins with We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story. This animated feature is the first 11 AM matinee of the month. Every Monday thereafter, excluding the third week of the June, will feature the following films respectively: Walking with Dinosaurs (6/8), The Land Before Time II (6/22), and Journey to the Center of the Earth (6/29).

Switzer’s June calendar is brimming with events; here are a few which may be of interest:

Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:30 PM

(I Who Have Never Known Menby Jacqueline Harmpan)

K-pop Demon Hunters Day, Tuesday, June 9th at 2:00 PM

Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, June 15th at 6:00 PM

(Confessionby Fukumoto Nobuyuki;

The Climber by Sakamoto Shin’ichi)

Let’s Talk, Thursday, June 25th at 1:00 PM

(Homegoingby Yaa Gyasi)

Be advised that Switzer shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

UNE 2026

WEEK 1

JUNE 2026

WEEK 2

JUNE 2026

WEEK 3

JUNE 2026

WEEK 4

JUNE 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT JUNE 28, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















JUNE 29, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime



11:00 – 13:30 June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Journey to the Center of the Earth)



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Storytime



14:00 – 15:00 Lego Free Play



18:00 – 19:00 English Conversation Circle



18:30 – 19:30 Cubing Hangout







JUNE 30, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



14:00 – 15:00 Anime and Manga Day



17:30 – 19:00 Teen Drama Club









Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.