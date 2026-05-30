Dino Day at the Switzer Library

Dinosaur-themed events at Switzer and regional branches begin June 2
By Kelly Johnson
Ushering in the first full week of summer break, Stacks and the #SwitzerDinos will hail Dino Day at Charles D. Switzer Library on June 2nd. While the Stacks and compadres typically host Dinovember in the fall, summer will see the mascots as the faces of dinosaur-themed events at Switzer and regional branches. Dino Day begins at 2:00 PM and is intended for children (up to age 9), offering age-appropriate crafts, games, and activities.
Predating Tuesday’s Dino Day, on June 1st, Switzer’s Sensory Friendly Movie Monday lineup begins with We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story. This animated feature is the first 11 AM matinee of the month. Every Monday thereafter, excluding the third week of the June, will feature the following films respectively: Walking with Dinosaurs (6/8), The Land Before Time II (6/22), and Journey to the Center of the Earth (6/29).
Switzer’s June calendar is brimming with events; here are a few which may be of interest:
- Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:30 PM
(I Who Have Never Known Menby Jacqueline Harmpan)
- K-pop Demon Hunters Day, Tuesday, June 9th at 2:00 PM
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, June 15th at 6:00 PM
(Confessionby Fukumoto Nobuyuki;
The Climber by Sakamoto Shin’ichi)
- Let’s Talk, Thursday, June 25th at 1:00 PM
(Homegoingby Yaa Gyasi)
Be advised that Switzer shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.
Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.
Switzer Library is located at:
266 Roswell Street
Marietta, Georgia 30060
+1 770 528 2320
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
UNE 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 01, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story)
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversations Circle
|18:00 – 19:00
|The Georgia Room Presents: Lighthouses of Georgia
|18:30 – 19:30
|Cubing Hangout
|JUNE 02, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Dino Day
|17:30 – 19:00
|Teen Drama Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|How to Get Started with Artificial Intelligence (AI)
|18:30 – 19:00
|Trivia Night
|18:30 – 19:30
|Scifi Book Club (I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harmpan)
|JUNE 03, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:30 – 15:30
|Teen Jewelry Making
|18:00 – 19:00
|Excel for Beginners (One-on-One)
|JUNE 04, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 12:30
|DIY Summer Reading Shirt
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|JUNE 05, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|JUNE 06, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 -11:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 1:00
|English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey
|13:00 – 14:00
|Taking vs. Making a Photo
|13:00 – 14:30
|Yoga for Cancer
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
JUNE 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 07, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 08, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Walking with Dinosaurs)
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversations Circle
|18:00 – 19:00
|3D Printing for Kids – Custom Bookmark
|JUNE 09, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|K-pop Demon Hunters Day
|17:00 – 19:00
|Teen Chess Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels
|JUNE 10, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:30
|Afterthoughts Book Club
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|A-Z Caregiver Resources
|13:00 – 16:00
|Teen Mario Kart Tournament
|14:30 – 16:00
|Water Quality, Conservation, and Protection
|18:00 – 19:30
|June Improv-4-Anxiety
|JUNE 11, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 12:00
|Volcano Blow-Art
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|15:00 – 16:00
|Data Axle Database For Beginners
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|JUNE 12, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 17:30
|Marietta Ukulele Group
|JUNE 13, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Joy in Motion: A Dance Experience
|11:30 – 1:00
|English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey
|12:30 – 13:30
|Cyber Security for Adults
|13:00 – 14:30
|Yoga for Cancer
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
JUNE 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 14, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 15, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|12:00 – 13:00
|Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Past, Present, and Future
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversation Circle
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club (Confession by Fukumoto Nobuyuki; The Climber by Sakamoto Shin’ichi
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Georgia Room Presents: Researching Your Military Ancestors
|18:30 – 19:30
|Cubing Hangout
|JUNE 16, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Tech Made Simple: Everyday Apps (One-on-One)
|15:30 – 14:30
|Dinosaur STEM with Cobb 4H
|17:30 – 19:00
|Teen Drama Club
|JUNE 17, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Google Docs (One-on-One)
|18:00 – 19:30
|Cave Night
|JUNE 18, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 12:00
|Coke Tab Keychains
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|12:30 – 13:30
|Paws to Read: R.E.A.D. to Jack – Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month Edition
|13:30 – 15:00
|Trash to Treasure Workshop for Teens
|16:30 -17:00
|Nature Club
|JUNE 19, 2026
|Friday
|CLOSED
|JUNETEENTH
|JUNE 20, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|It Takes a Village: Parent Support Group
|11:30 – 1:00
|English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey
|13:00 – 14:30
|Yoga for Cancer
|13:00 -14:00
|Learn Gemini in One Hour: Practical AI Tips for Daily Life
|14:00 – 15:00
|Beginner’s Ukulele (Class Series)
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
JUNE 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 21, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 22, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure)
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|17:00 – 18:00
|Teen-Tok Book Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversation Circle
|18:00 – 19:00
|Internet Basics
|18:30 – 19:30
|Library Board of Trustees Meeting
|JUNE 23, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Dogman Day
|17:00 – 19:00
|Teen Chess Club
|JUNE 24, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|17:30 – 19:30
|Mahjong Meetup
|18:00 – 19:30
|Write On: Summer Critique
|JUNE 25, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) With Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|11:00 – 12:00
|Cookie Excavation
|13:00 – 14:30
|Let’s Talk (Homegoingby Yaa Gyasi)
|15:00 – 14:00
|Google Slides
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|JUNE 26, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 17:30
|Marietta Ukulele Group
|JUNE 27, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Family Garden Day
|11:30 – 1:00
|English Conversation Circle: A Special Summer Session with Ms. Audrey
|13:00 – 14:30
|Yoga for Cancer
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
JUNE 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 28, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 29, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|June Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Journey to the Center of the Earth)
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversation Circle
|18:30 – 19:30
|Cubing Hangout
|JUNE 30, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Anime and Manga Day
|17:30 – 19:00
|Teen Drama Club
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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