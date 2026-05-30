How closely have you followed Cobb County news over the past week? Take the quiz and find out!

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz

A lot of things happen in a county of over 793,000 residents, the third largest county in the state of Georgia.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events. While the weekly quiz tests your knowledge of the headlines from the past week, we run daily quizzes on specific topics in the county, from cafes and restaurants, to how the court system works.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Want to be reminded of our news quiz every day? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.

Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. Mableton accepted a $240,000 federal grant this week. What was the purpose of that grant? Safe Streets and Roads Crime and Public Safety Parks and Recreation Health & Wellness 2. Cobb police fatally shot a suspect at Town Center Mall, and the investigation was routinely turned over to an independent third-party organization for investigation. What was that agency? The Georgia State Patrol The Cobb County Board of Commissioners The Georgia Bureau of Investigation The Cobb County Sheriff's Office 3. Cobb's May 19 primary election results were certified over the past week. What government body was responsible for certifying those results? The Cobb County Board of Commissioners The state election board The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration Cobb County Superior Court 4. A tragedy occurred in Cobb County when a man died after being swept away by fast-moving currents on a creek in the county. What was that creek? Noses Creek Noonday Creek Nickajack Creek Sweetwater Creek 5. The Board of Commissioners honored the oldest living Georgia veteran of a past war who turned 107. What war did he serve in? Spanish-American War World War 1 World War 2 Korean War Loading... Loading...



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