Weekly Cobb County News Quiz
A lot of things happen in a county of over 793,000 residents, the third largest county in the state of Georgia.
This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events. While the weekly quiz tests your knowledge of the headlines from the past week, we run daily quizzes on specific topics in the county, from cafes and restaurants, to how the court system works.
Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.
Want to be reminded of our news quiz every day? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.
Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!
Be the first to comment on "How closely have you followed Cobb County news over the past week? Take the quiz and find out!"