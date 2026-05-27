Man dead after reportedly swept away by fast-moving currents in Noonday Creek

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County authorities have located the body of a Woodstock man who was swept away in Noonday Creek.

Cobb police say they were called to an address on Shallowford Road along the creek Sunday night and were told that 31 year-old Otoniel Cruz tried to swim across the fast-moving creek . He was caught in the current and failed to resurface.

Cobb Police searched extensively for the missing man along with partners Cobb County Fire and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, using drone and thermal imaging equipment.

Cruz’s body was recovered Tuesday morning.

Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.