Town Center Community Improvement District appoints new board members

Photo above: (L-R) Christina Martin, Maria Ravn Huusom, and Randy Koporc

Town Center Community Improvement District distributed the following announcement about new appointments to its board of directors:

The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) today announced the appointment of Maria Ravn Huusom, Randy Koporc and Christina Martin to its board of directors.

Huusom, Koporc and Martin bring diverse professional experience and deep Cobb County ties to the CID’s established board of business and community leaders.

Huusom is vice president and project executive at Vanderlande, a material handling company and subsidiary of Toyota Industries Corporation specializing in logistics automation for warehousing, airports and parcel operations. In her role, she leads more than 200 professionals, overseeing operations, project execution and large-scale infrastructure delivery across the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to her VP role, Hussom also serves as interim president of North America Airports, where she provides business leadership, strategic direction and operational oversight for some of North America’s largest airports. In this capacity, she partners closely with customers, functional leaders and senior stakeholders to align execution, growth priorities and customer outcomes.

Koporc brings more than two decades of financial services experience to his role as secretary of Town Center CID’s board. As regional president of Fifth Third Bank – Georgia and Alabama, he oversees the growth and strategic alignment of the bank’s commercial, wealth and asset management, and consumer businesses to deliver value to customers and strengthen community impact across the region.



Previously, Koporc served as executive vice president and head of Fifth Third Bank’s payments and commerce solutions division. He also serves on several local boards, including the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Atlanta Sports Council, Buckhead Coalition and Chair of the Board of trustees for the Wellstar Health System Foundation and the Kennesaw State University Foundation.

Martin’s professional background spans more than 20 years of experience in consumer products sales and marketing. As director of consumer experience strategy at Kaiser Permanente, she works extensively with leaders to drive performance improvement and patient experience through coaching and data- driven analysis.

Martin previously held leadership roles with Panoramic Consulting Services and Wellstar Health System, where she focused on advancing customer and patient experience initiatives. She holds dual master’s degrees in business administration and health administration from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Washington State University.

Huusom, Koporc and Martin join Town Center CID’s board alongside current members Dan Buyers and Steven Cadranel, as well as Chairwoman Britt Fleck, Vice Chairman Michael Davis and Treasurer Darin Mitchell.

The appointments follow the departures of board members Nick Porter and Jo Ann Chitty, with Town Center officials expressing gratitude for Chitty’s 10 years of service and both members’ dedication to the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria, Christina and Randy to Town Center’s Board of Directors,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID. “They are highly respected leaders whose professional experience and commitment to the community will provide valuable guidance as the district continues to grow, evolve and thrive.”

For more information about the Town Center CID, visit towncentercid.com.

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About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com