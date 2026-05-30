North Cobb Regional Library features dinosaur-themed movies for June

TOPICS:
Cartoon drawing of a tyrannosaur

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 30, 2026

North Cobb Regional Library’s Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program, the anchor of its June schedule, offers a handful of dinosaur matinees. Of its weekly Monday, Tuesday, Friday movies starting at 10 AM, The Land Before Time and The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave plays at the library on Monday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 2nd, respectively. The library features The Good Dinosaur on Monday, June 22nd.

While these dino-themed showings fade amid a variety of movies scheduled before and after the 22nd, there is more to the library’s Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program. Not only does the library’s cinema-eatery have a showing with breakfast (from 10 AM-ish to 10:30), as well as with lunch (from 12 to 12:30 PM), but it also offers during breakfast visits a chance to the first 25 kids (up to age 18) to collect four dinosaur figurines. Because this program does extend into July, there is the opportunity to collect eight dinosaurs in all.

Beyond Happy Helpings, and supporting the CCPLS dino-initiative, North Cobb Regional Library will host Cobb 4H’s Dig into Summer on Thursday, June 18th at11:30 AM. This event is designed to provide rising K-5 students fun, hands-on, STEM related activities that will explore the Mesozoic Era, the period in which dinosaurs reigned over the earth. NOTE: South Cobb Regional Library will also host this Cobb 4H event on June 9th. Likewise, Switzer will host it on June 16th, as Dinosaur Stem with Cobb 4H; and Mountain View Regional Library will host it on June 23rd. Registration may be required for each branch.

Lastly, like Switzer, North Cobb Regional Library has a packed June schedule; here are a few of its events which may be of interest:

  • Romance Book Club, Wednesday, June 3rd at 6:00 PM

(Tempest by Beverly Jenkins)

  • Cobb Library Foundation Mini Golf Fundraiser, Friday, June 12th at 11:00 AM
  • The Joys of Photography, Tuesday, June 16th at 4:00 PM
  • Horror Book Club, Monday, June 29th at 6:00 PM

(Lakewood by Megan Giddings)

Be advised that North Cobb Regional Library shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

UNE 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 01, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (The Land Before Time)


10:00GED Prep Classes




JUNE 02, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave)


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:00Pokémon Club


18:00 – 19:00Beach Read Book Swap




JUNE 03, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


09:30 – 16:30AARP Smart Driver Course


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


10:00GED Prep Classes


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night


18:00 – 19:30Romance Book Club (Tempest by Beverly Jenkins)




JUNE 04, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 17:30LEGO Freeplay




JUNE 05, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Lilo & Stitch)


11:00 – 12:30DIY Summer Reading Shirt (@NCRL)


15:00 – 17:00Disney Movie Sing-along and Craft (The Lion King)




JUNE 06, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 14:00Cross Stitch Meet Up




JUNE 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 07, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 08, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Zootopia)


10:00GED Prep Classes


10:30 – 15:00Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)


15:00 – 17:00Video Game Club (@NCRL)


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club (@NCRL)




JUNE 09, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Zootopia 2)


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




JUNE 10, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


10:00GED Prep Classes


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:30Summer Sewing Series (@NCRL)


14:00 – 16:00Summer Craft-a-Thon: Shrinky Dink Phone Charms (@NCRL)


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




JUNE 11, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:15Sensory-Friendly Storytime


15:00 – 16:00All About Parrots




JUNE 12, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Night at the Museum)


11:00 – 16:00Cobb Library Foundation Mini Golf Fundraiser


11:00 – 16:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:00 -17:00Paws to Read with Tucker




JUNE 13, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00CCPL Celebrates America 250 Lunch & Learn: The Basics of the Constitution & Declaration of Independence




JUNE 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 14, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 15, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Finding Nemo)


10:00GED Prep Classes


14:30 – 15:30The Outlet (@NCRL)


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club (@NCRL)




JUNE 16, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Finding Dory)


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:00Pokémon Club


16:00 – 17:30The Joys of Photography


18:00 – 19:00The Life and Times of Cobb County


18:00 – 19:00Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion




JUNE 17, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


10:00GED Prep Classes


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:30Summer Sewing Series (@NCRL)


14:00 – 16:00Summer Craft-a-Thon: Tie Dye Party (@NCRL)


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night




JUNE 18, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:30 – 12:30Dig into Summer with Cobb 4-H!




JUNE 19, 2026FridayCLOSEDJUNETEENTH




JUNE 20, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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