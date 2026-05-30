North Cobb Regional Library features dinosaur-themed movies for June

North Cobb Regional Library’s Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program, the anchor of its June schedule, offers a handful of dinosaur matinees. Of its weekly Monday, Tuesday, Friday movies starting at 10 AM, The Land Before Time and The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave plays at the library on Monday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 2nd, respectively. The library features The Good Dinosaur on Monday, June 22nd.
While these dino-themed showings fade amid a variety of movies scheduled before and after the 22nd, there is more to the library’s Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program. Not only does the library’s cinema-eatery have a showing with breakfast (from 10 AM-ish to 10:30), as well as with lunch (from 12 to 12:30 PM), but it also offers during breakfast visits a chance to the first 25 kids (up to age 18) to collect four dinosaur figurines. Because this program does extend into July, there is the opportunity to collect eight dinosaurs in all.
Beyond Happy Helpings, and supporting the CCPLS dino-initiative, North Cobb Regional Library will host Cobb 4H’s Dig into Summer on Thursday, June 18th at11:30 AM. This event is designed to provide rising K-5 students fun, hands-on, STEM related activities that will explore the Mesozoic Era, the period in which dinosaurs reigned over the earth. NOTE: South Cobb Regional Library will also host this Cobb 4H event on June 9th. Likewise, Switzer will host it on June 16th, as Dinosaur Stem with Cobb 4H; and Mountain View Regional Library will host it on June 23rd. Registration may be required for each branch.
Lastly, like Switzer, North Cobb Regional Library has a packed June schedule; here are a few of its events which may be of interest:
- Romance Book Club, Wednesday, June 3rd at 6:00 PM
(Tempest by Beverly Jenkins)
- Cobb Library Foundation Mini Golf Fundraiser, Friday, June 12th at 11:00 AM
- The Joys of Photography, Tuesday, June 16th at 4:00 PM
- Horror Book Club, Monday, June 29th at 6:00 PM
(Lakewood by Megan Giddings)
Be advised that North Cobb Regional Library shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.
Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.
North Cobb Regional Library is located at:
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144
+1 770 801 5320
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
UNE 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 01, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (The Land Before Time)
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|JUNE 02, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave)
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 16:00
|Pokémon Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|Beach Read Book Swap
|JUNE 03, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|09:30 – 16:30
|AARP Smart Driver Course
|10:00 – 13:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|11:00 – 13:00
|North Cobb Library Craft and Chat
|16:00 – 19:00
|Family Board Game Night
|18:00 – 19:30
|Romance Book Club (Tempest by Beverly Jenkins)
|JUNE 04, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 17:30
|LEGO Freeplay
|JUNE 05, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Lilo & Stitch)
|11:00 – 12:30
|DIY Summer Reading Shirt (@NCRL)
|15:00 – 17:00
|Disney Movie Sing-along and Craft (The Lion King)
|JUNE 06, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
JUNE 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 07, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 08, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Zootopia)
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|10:30 – 15:00
|Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)
|15:00 – 17:00
|Video Game Club (@NCRL)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Garden Club (@NCRL)
|JUNE 09, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Zootopia 2)
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|JUNE 10, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|11:00 – 13:00
|North Cobb Library Craft and Chat
|14:00 – 16:30
|Summer Sewing Series (@NCRL)
|14:00 – 16:00
|Summer Craft-a-Thon: Shrinky Dink Phone Charms (@NCRL)
|16:00 – 19:00
|Family Board Game Night
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|JUNE 11, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Sensory-Friendly Storytime
|15:00 – 16:00
|All About Parrots
|JUNE 12, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Night at the Museum)
|11:00 – 16:00
|Cobb Library Foundation Mini Golf Fundraiser
|11:00 – 16:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|16:00 -17:00
|Paws to Read with Tucker
|JUNE 13, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|CCPL Celebrates America 250 Lunch & Learn: The Basics of the Constitution & Declaration of Independence
JUNE 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 14, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 15, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Finding Nemo)
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|14:30 – 15:30
|The Outlet (@NCRL)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Garden Club (@NCRL)
|JUNE 16, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program (Finding Dory)
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 16:00
|Pokémon Club
|16:00 – 17:30
|The Joys of Photography
|18:00 – 19:00
|The Life and Times of Cobb County
|18:00 – 19:00
|Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion
|JUNE 17, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|11:00 – 13:00
|North Cobb Library Craft and Chat
|14:00 – 16:30
|Summer Sewing Series (@NCRL)
|14:00 – 16:00
|Summer Craft-a-Thon: Tie Dye Party (@NCRL)
|16:00 – 19:00
|Family Board Game Night
|JUNE 18, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:30 – 12:30
|Dig into Summer with Cobb 4-H!
|JUNE 19, 2026
|Friday
|CLOSED
|JUNETEENTH
|JUNE 20, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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