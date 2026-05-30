North Cobb Regional Library features dinosaur-themed movies for June

North Cobb Regional Library’s Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program, the anchor of its June schedule, offers a handful of dinosaur matinees. Of its weekly Monday, Tuesday, Friday movies starting at 10 AM, The Land Before Time and The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave plays at the library on Monday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 2nd, respectively. The library features The Good Dinosaur on Monday, June 22nd.

While these dino-themed showings fade amid a variety of movies scheduled before and after the 22nd, there is more to the library’s Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program. Not only does the library’s cinema-eatery have a showing with breakfast (from 10 AM-ish to 10:30), as well as with lunch (from 12 to 12:30 PM), but it also offers during breakfast visits a chance to the first 25 kids (up to age 18) to collect four dinosaur figurines. Because this program does extend into July, there is the opportunity to collect eight dinosaurs in all.

Beyond Happy Helpings, and supporting the CCPLS dino-initiative, North Cobb Regional Library will host Cobb 4H’s Dig into Summer on Thursday, June 18th at11:30 AM. This event is designed to provide rising K-5 students fun, hands-on, STEM related activities that will explore the Mesozoic Era, the period in which dinosaurs reigned over the earth. NOTE: South Cobb Regional Library will also host this Cobb 4H event on June 9th. Likewise, Switzer will host it on June 16th, as Dinosaur Stem with Cobb 4H; and Mountain View Regional Library will host it on June 23rd. Registration may be required for each branch.

Lastly, like Switzer, North Cobb Regional Library has a packed June schedule; here are a few of its events which may be of interest:

Romance Book Club, Wednesday, June 3rd at 6:00 PM

(Tempest by Beverly Jenkins)

Cobb Library Foundation Mini Golf Fundraiser, Friday, June 12th at 11:00 AM

The Joys of Photography, Tuesday, June 16th at 4:00 PM

Horror Book Club, Monday, June 29th at 6:00 PM

(Lakewood by Megan Giddings)

Be advised that North Cobb Regional Library shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

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Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.