Free Summer Food Service for Children at Cobb County Libraries

Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement of its participation in Happy Helpings:
Breakfast and lunch meals will be served to children free of charge weekdays in June and July inside three Cobb County public libraries.
Nutritious meals will be provided by Happy Helpings, Georgia’s Summer Food Service Program, through the local partnership of Cobb County Public Library (CCPL) and Georgia Educational Resources Inc. (GERI). Happy Helpings is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
The meals will be offered June 1 through July 24 three days per week on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No meals will be served Friday, June 19 on the Juneteenth holiday and Friday, July 3, a Cobb County holiday for Independence Day.
The Happy Helpings 2026 schedule is:
South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126
- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
- Breakfast: 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144
- Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
- Breakfast: 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta 30066
- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
- Breakfast: 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.; lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Call 770-528-2524 to confirm availability
The meals, prepared by a local county-inspected commercial kitchen, are free for children ages 18 and younger. Adults 19 years and older who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities will also receive meals. Parents and caregivers must remain with the children during the meals.
“Cobb libraries partner with the community to target barriers of access to learning and play, like food insecurity,” said Terri Tresp, CCPL Division Director. “Happy Helpings meals offer a cool, comfortable space for families to meet neighbors and connect with countywide Summer Reading programs.”
For information on the Happy Helpings program and children’s food insecurity in Georgia, visit happyhelpingsga.com. For information on summertime Cobb County Public Library programs and resources, visit cobbcat.org.
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