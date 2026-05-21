Free Summer Food Service for Children at Cobb County Libraries

Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement of its participation in Happy Helpings:

Breakfast and lunch meals will be served to children free of charge weekdays in June and July inside three Cobb County public libraries.

Nutritious meals will be provided by Happy Helpings, Georgia’s Summer Food Service Program, through the local partnership of Cobb County Public Library (CCPL) and Georgia Educational Resources Inc. (GERI). Happy Helpings is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

The meals will be offered June 1 through July 24 three days per week on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No meals will be served Friday, June 19 on the Juneteenth holiday and Friday, July 3, a Cobb County holiday for Independence Day.

The Happy Helpings 2026 schedule is:

South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Breakfast: 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays

Breakfast: 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta 30066

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Breakfast: 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.; lunch: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Call 770-528-2524 to confirm availability

The meals, prepared by a local county-inspected commercial kitchen, are free for children ages 18 and younger. Adults 19 years and older who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities will also receive meals. Parents and caregivers must remain with the children during the meals.

“Cobb libraries partner with the community to target barriers of access to learning and play, like food insecurity,” said Terri Tresp, CCPL Division Director. “Happy Helpings meals offer a cool, comfortable space for families to meet neighbors and connect with countywide Summer Reading programs.”