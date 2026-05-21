Kennesaw State advancing its research impact as new member of Georgia Research Alliance

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University is expanding its commitment to conducting research that accelerates innovation and economic growth across the state, as KSU has been admitted as a member institution of the Georgia Research Alliance (GRA).

The Georgia Research Alliance membership recognizes Kennesaw State’s expanding research enterprise. GRA supports recruitment of world-class researchers, provides access to lab technologies and facilities, and helps move university innovations toward the market.

A public-private partnership, GRA’s mission is to drive greater impact out of university research and entrepreneurship to benefit Georgia and the world. Since its founding in 1990, GRA has helped attract billions in research and development investment to Georgia, generated tens of thousands of jobs in labs and startups, and launched hundreds of startup companies.

“Becoming a Georgia Research Alliance member reflects the tremendous momentum of our research endeavors and the impact that Kennesaw State is making across Georgia and beyond,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “This milestone affirms our strategic investments in research and innovation and strengthens our ability to contribute to the state’s economic vitality while expanding opportunities for our students, faculty, and partners. We are thankful to the Georgia General Assembly and all the state leaders who support the growth of innovation in our state through GRA and through rapidly growing research universities such as Kennesaw State.”

Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated R2 research institution and is on track to meet R1 benchmarks for a third straight fiscal year, surpassing $50 million in research expenditures and awarding more than 70 research doctorates each year. Another sign of KSU’s research growth was the recent opening of the Robin and Doug Shore Innovation Center, a 70,000-square-foot facility on the Marietta Campus where experts from varied fields collaborate on research in key areas such as energy, infrastructure, cybersecurity, food security, applied computing, digital healthcare, and interactive media.

As research awards have climbed steadily, Kennesaw State faculty have in turn converted research breakthroughs into marketplace innovations. Faculty invention disclosures have increased by 300% over the past two years, signaling a surge in new ideas moving toward patents and products. The HatchBridge Incubator, serving as both a community resource and the commercialization arm of KSU Research, has supported more than 250 startups that have raised nearly $30 million in funding.

“The dedication of our research community combined with the resources invested by the University signal to the world that Kennesaw State is a serious research destination,” said Karin Scarpinato, KSU’s executive vice president for research. “Joining the Georgia Research Alliance is both a recognition of how far Kennesaw State’s research enterprise has advanced and an opportunity to accelerate where we are headed.”

Kennesaw State’s admission to the Georgia Research Alliance builds on an established track record, with KSU earning 14 competitive GRA Innovation and Entrepreneurship grants in recent years. The awards have helped faculty across disciplines advance promising discoveries toward commercialization, enabling startups, licenses, and partnerships that would not otherwise have been possible.

One example is GRA’s support of GlucoCheck, a noninvasive device that monitors glucose levels, created by Associate Professor of Information Technology Maria Valero.

“Kennesaw State University has demonstrated a strong commitment to building a robust research ecosystem and translating innovation into meaningful impact,” said Tim Denning, president and CEO of the Georgia Research Alliance. “We are excited to welcome KSU as a member institution and look forward to collaborating on initiatives that advance discovery, support entrepreneurs, and strengthen Georgia’s innovation economy.”

Kennesaw State joins nine other public and private universities in Georgia as GRA member institutions: Augusta University, Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia Southern University, Georgia State University, Mercer University, Morehouse School of Medicine, and the University of Georgia.

Read more articles about Kennesaw State University published in the Cobb County Courier.