Cobb County Public Library Invites the Community to “Unearth a Story” During the 2026 Summer Reading Program

The Cobb County Public Library and the Cobb Library Foundation distributed the following announcement about the 2026 Summer Reading Program:

Cobb County Public Library, in partnership with the Cobb Library Foundation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2026 Summer Reading Program. Embracing this year’s adventurous theme, “Unearth a Story,” the library challenges residents of all ages to pick up a book, engage their curiosity, and celebrate community literacy from June 1 through July 31.

Kickoff Events and Registration

Pre-registration officially opened on Monday, May 4, allowing eager readers to set up their accounts early. The summer festivities officially launch with four simultaneous, family-friendly Kickoff Celebrations on Saturday, May 30, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. These free events will feature music, crafts, and interactive activities for the whole family at the following locations:

Gritters Library

South Cobb Regional Library

Switzer Library

West Cobb Regional Library

Challenges and Prizes

Starting June 1, participants can track their reading and activity achievements using the Beanstack platform (available via the mobile app or online at bit.ly/SummerInCobb). Local public school students can also sync their school Beanstack accounts directly with their public library accounts so their minutes count toward both challenges.

To complete the challenge, participants log their minutes and activities to hit “BINGO” on their challenge cards.

Children : Earning a Bingo scores young readers their choice of a Scholastic book and a ticket into the Grand Prize drawing. Blacking out the entire card awards a special Glow-in-the-Dark Dinosaur Egg. The Children’s Grand Prize features a dinosaur-themed mega-bundle, including a VR dinosaur kit, tablet, camera, painting kit, Lego set, and more.

: Earning a Bingo scores young readers their choice of a Scholastic book and a ticket into the Grand Prize drawing. Blacking out the entire card awards a special Glow-in-the-Dark Dinosaur Egg. The Children’s Grand Prize features a dinosaur-themed mega-bundle, including a VR dinosaur kit, tablet, camera, painting kit, Lego set, and more. Teens & Adults: Completing a Bingo earns an entry into the adult raffle and a choice of original “Unearth a Story” themed merchandise, including custom tote bags, sunglasses and travel mugs. Achieving a full blackout on the card gives readers a second entry into the Teens & Adults Grand Prize drawing for a massive prize pack that features a 3-D puzzle, crochet kit, dinosaur waffle maker, a hooded blanket, and more.

Grand Finale Closing Celebrations

To honor the hard work of Cobb’s readers, the library will host its first-ever, week-long series of Closing Celebrations from July 20 to July 24. These events will feature show-stopping performances by the renowned Crescent Circus Performers, with shows scheduled daily at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM across the county:

Mon. 7/20: Switzer Library (11 AM) | Sewell Mill Library (2 PM)

Tue. 7/21: East Cobb Library (11 AM) | Mountain View Library (2 PM)

Wed. 7/22: Gritters Library (11 AM) | North Cobb Library (2 PM)

Thu. 7/23: Powder Springs Library (11 AM) | West Cobb Library (2 PM)

Fri. 7/24: South Cobb Library (11 AM) | Vinings Library (2 PM)

“Summer reading is not just about keeping children academically sharp during the break; it’s a vital tool for community bonding and personal stress reduction,” said Slone Williams, Communications, Community and User Engagement Division Manager for CCPL. “We want every resident in Cobb County to know that their library is the ultimate destination for adventure, connection, and curiosity this summer.”