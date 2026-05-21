Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday May 22 to Sunday, May 24

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, May 22, 2026 to Sunday, May 24, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.

Friday, May 22

Venue: Six Flags Over Georgia

Time: Time not listed (visit website at the link above)

Address: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Age range: Family-friendly

Cost: Park admission required; free admission for active military personnel and veterans May 22-25

Description: Six Flags Over Georgia kicks off daily operations with extended hours, rides, kid-friendly attractions and Memorial Day weekend activities.

Venue: Logan Farm Park

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Address: 4405 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA

Description: Shop Georgia-grown vegetables, eggs, cheese, plants, baked goods, honey, jams and other market items.

Venue: Senior Wellness Center

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, GA 30064

Cost: $11; registration required

Description: Chef John prepares Chicken Picata and Lemon Orzo Soup, with sample servings provided.

Venue: Gritters Library

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Age range: All ages

Cost: Free; no registration required

Description: A traveling exhibit highlighting Alice Walker, Jean Toomer and Raymond Andrews.

Venue: Gather & Bloom

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Address: 4873 N Main St, Acworth, GA

Description: Participants pour a custom-scented candle while enjoying a charcuterie spread. Registration information is available through the event link.

Saturday, May 23

Venue: Six Flags Over Georgia

Time: Time not listed (visit link above for more information)

Address: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Age range: Family-friendly

Cost: Park admission required; free admission for active military personnel and veterans May 22-25

Description: Six Flags Over Georgia continues Memorial Day weekend activities with rides, attractions and summer kickoff fun.

Venue: Logan Farm Park

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Address: 4405 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA

Description: Shop fresh produce, baked goods, honey, jams, plants and other locally produced market items.

Venue: Marietta Square Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m.-noon

Address: 41 Mill Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Weekly farmers market featuring produce, flowers, honey, herbal soaps, breads, jams, preserves and garden plants.

Venue: Cauble Park at Patriots Point

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Address: 4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA

Description: A ceremony honoring those who died in service to the country, with veterans and current servicemembers paying tribute.

Venue: Sweetwater Valley Library

Time: 12:30-1 p.m.

Address: 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100, Austell, GA 30106

Age range: Ages 7 and up

Cost: Free

Description: Free ukulele lessons provided by the West Georgia Ukulele Ensemble. Ukuleles are available for one-week checkout with a library card.

Sunday, May 24

Venue: Six Flags Over Georgia

Time: Time not listed (visit link above for more information)

Address: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Age range: Family-friendly

Cost: Park admission required; free admission for active military personnel and veterans May 22-25

Description: Six Flags Over Georgia continues its Memorial Day weekend celebration with rides, attractions and family activities.

Venue: Riverside EpiCenter

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address: 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, GA 30168

Description: Weekly market featuring farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, baked goods, handmade crafts, home décor, and wellness and lifestyle products.

Venue: Switzer Library

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Address: 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Age range: Men ages 40-75; adults and seniors

Cost: Free

Description: Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University offers no-cost PSA screenings and consultations. Blood test only; no physical exam. Walk-ins welcome.