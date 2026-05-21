Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday May 22 to Sunday, May 24

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, May 22, 2026 to Sunday, May 24, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.
Friday, May 22
Memorial Day Weekend
Venue: Six Flags Over Georgia
Time: Time not listed (visit website at the link above)
Address: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
Age range: Family-friendly
Cost: Park admission required; free admission for active military personnel and veterans May 22-25
Description: Six Flags Over Georgia kicks off daily operations with extended hours, rides, kid-friendly attractions and Memorial Day weekend activities.
Acworth Farmers Market
Venue: Logan Farm Park
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Address: 4405 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
Description: Shop Georgia-grown vegetables, eggs, cheese, plants, baked goods, honey, jams and other market items.
Taste of Italy with John
Venue: Senior Wellness Center
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Address: 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, GA 30064
Cost: $11; registration required
Description: Chef John prepares Chicken Picata and Lemon Orzo Soup, with sample servings provided.
African American Distinguished Georgia Writers Exhibit
Venue: Gritters Library
Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Address: 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta, GA 30066
Age range: All ages
Cost: Free; no registration required
Description: A traveling exhibit highlighting Alice Walker, Jean Toomer and Raymond Andrews.
Charcuterie & Candles Workshop with Jackabee Candle Company
Venue: Gather & Bloom
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Address: 4873 N Main St, Acworth, GA
Description: Participants pour a custom-scented candle while enjoying a charcuterie spread. Registration information is available through the event link.
Saturday, May 23
Memorial Day Weekend
Venue: Six Flags Over Georgia
Time: Time not listed (visit link above for more information)
Address: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
Age range: Family-friendly
Cost: Park admission required; free admission for active military personnel and veterans May 22-25
Description: Six Flags Over Georgia continues Memorial Day weekend activities with rides, attractions and summer kickoff fun.
Acworth Farmers Market
Venue: Logan Farm Park
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Address: 4405 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
Description: Shop fresh produce, baked goods, honey, jams, plants and other locally produced market items.
Marietta Square Farmers Market
Venue: Marietta Square Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m.-noon
Address: 41 Mill Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Weekly farmers market featuring produce, flowers, honey, herbal soaps, breads, jams, preserves and garden plants.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Venue: Cauble Park at Patriots Point
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Address: 4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA
Description: A ceremony honoring those who died in service to the country, with veterans and current servicemembers paying tribute.
Sweetwater Valley Library Ukulele Program
Venue: Sweetwater Valley Library
Time: 12:30-1 p.m.
Address: 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100, Austell, GA 30106
Age range: Ages 7 and up
Cost: Free
Description: Free ukulele lessons provided by the West Georgia Ukulele Ensemble. Ukuleles are available for one-week checkout with a library card.
Sunday, May 24
Memorial Day Weekend
Venue: Six Flags Over Georgia
Time: Time not listed (visit link above for more information)
Address: 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
Age range: Family-friendly
Cost: Park admission required; free admission for active military personnel and veterans May 22-25
Description: Six Flags Over Georgia continues its Memorial Day weekend celebration with rides, attractions and family activities.
Epic Farmer’s Market
Venue: Riverside EpiCenter
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Address: 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, GA 30168
Description: Weekly market featuring farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, baked goods, handmade crafts, home décor, and wellness and lifestyle products.
Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus – Free Screening
Venue: Switzer Library
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Address: 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Age range: Men ages 40-75; adults and seniors
Cost: Free
Description: Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University offers no-cost PSA screenings and consultations. Blood test only; no physical exam. Walk-ins welcome.
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