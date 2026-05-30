Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, May 30, 2026, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong, with locally heavy rainfall producing flash flooding being the main threat. These storms will also be capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:32 am, 74 °F L: 72 ° H: 76 ° Feels like 75 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 89 % Pressure: 1014 mb 9 mph NNW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:28 am Sunset: 8:42 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m, then a chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”