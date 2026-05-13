How much do you know about restaurants and cafes in Cobb County? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Cobb County is home to a number of eateries and coffee shops, ranging from the high end cuisine to fast casual to neighborhood coffee house hangouts.

To explore more about Cobb County’s food scene, read our series Cobb Cuisine, Community, and Culture by Brian Benefield.

The quiz below (with links to where you can find the answers) has a few questions to test your knowledge of the restaurants and cafes in the county.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

Readers who subscribe to the Courier’s email newsletter receive a daily version of the quiz, delivered straight to their inbox along with the day’s top local headlines. On the main website, the quiz runs as a weekend edition, published Saturdays and Sundays, giving readers more time to explore the questions and dig into the answers.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. Through a number of ownership changes over the years, this traditional restaurant on Love Street in Austell continues to offer southern favorites. The Majestic South Cobb Diner Bay Breeze The Green Room 2. This coffee shop on Spring Road has been a Smyrna favorite for years. Rev Coffee Roasters Cool Beans The Cenacle Chattahoochee Coffee Roasters 3. This restaurant in north Cobb was the Cobb Chamber’s 2025 Small Business of the Year. Marietta Proper Carmen’s Kitchen and Cocktails Australian Bakery 1885 Grill 4. This coffee shop on the edge of Marietta Square has been a longtime favorite hangout. Rev Coffee Roasters Cool Beans Chattahoochee Coffee The Cenacle 5. What statue above a restaurant has become the kitschy symbol of Marietta? The Hungry Hippo The Big Chicken The Big Pig Lamprey House Loading... Loading...



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